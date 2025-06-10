News Today

[News Today] Lee's election law retrial postponed

입력 2025.06.10 (15:53)

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung's retrial over election law violations has been taken off the court schedule. The Seoul High Court says a new date will be set later. The decision, made under Article 84 of the Constitution, reflects the sitting president's immunity from criminal prosecution. It's now raising questions about how this might affect his other ongoing trials.

[REPORT]
A retrial in President Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation case has been postponed.

The Supreme Court on May 1 had sent back the case to the Seoul High Court with the intent of a guilty verdict.

The Seoul High Court said it has changed the trial date for a later designation.

This occurs when a hearing date is not set as trials are altered, delayed or fast tracked.

The court only said the decision was made in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution.

This article refers to exempting a sitting president from criminal prosecution.

It's become highly likely the election law violation trial will not proceed during Lee's term in office.

Attention is drawn to four other trials he also faces.

They include the first trial in the Daejangdong land development scandal scheduled for June 24, a second trial in the subornation of perjury case whose date has yet to be set as well as the corporate card misuse trial and the alleged remittance to North Korea case involving Ssangbangwool Group whose preparatory hearings are set for next month.

The Supreme Court maintains the stance that whether these trials go ahead or not depends on the decision by the individual courts overseeing the cases.

The ruling Democratic Party seeks to pass a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act to halt criminal trials which Lee were subject to prior to his presidential election.

If that's the case, all criminal trials will be essentially suspended during his term in office, irrespective of individual court decisions.

