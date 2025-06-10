[News Today] Yoon summoned for questioning

[LEAD]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been asked to appear for questioning on June 12. Police say he ignored their first summons sent late last month. They now point to evidence suggesting he was involved in blocking the execution of an arrest warrant, and in ordering the deletion of secret phone records. With those findings, investigators say a face-to-face investigation is necessary.



[REPORT]

On January 3, an investigation team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials tried to enter the presidential residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



But they were blocked by the Presidential Security Service and withdrew after five and a half hours.



Police investigating the obstruction of the arrest warrant execution have named Yoon as the person ultimately responsible.



They believe Yoon is the one who ordered the PSS to block the execution through former PSS vice chief Kim Seong-hoon.



Police have also analyzed the server records of secret phones and found evidence that Yoon ordered the PSS to delete the call history of three military commanders' secret phones on Dec. 7.



Police have summoned Yoon to appear for questioning on Thursday, charging him with obstructing public duty execution and instigating a violation of the Presidential Security Act.



Police say they have issued a second summons because Yoon refused to respond to the previous summons for June 5 issued last month.



Police are apparently trying to step up pressure on Yoon by disclosing the details of the criminal charges against him and a summons notice in the final stages of the probe ahead of a special counsel probe into the insurrection charges.



Yun Gap-geun / Ex-Pres. Yoon's lawyer

They are summoning him over things that do not constitute crimes. If they send us written questions, we will answer them.



If Yoon continues to refuse to respond, police may resort to a compulsory investigation.



Police have also found that the records of a secret phone used by former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won were deleted on Dec. 5 and are investigating the case.