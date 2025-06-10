[News Today] Ramyeon, Egg prices continue to jump
[LEAD]
Since late last year, prices of processed foods like ramyeon have soared. Now, with egg prices climbing to a four-year high, the burden of grocery costs is growing heavier.
[REPORT]
Instant noodles cost far more than 2,000 won or 1.48 U.S. dollars per cup.
Ramyeon prices have gained over six percent from a year earlier.
A pack of ramyeon costs some 1,000 won or 0.74 dollars and a cup of noodles around 2,000 won.
Prices of processed food items have also surged.
Seven of the ten processed food items including chocolate, coffee and bread have seen their prices jump, compared to last November.
Supermarket customer /
I rarely buy ramyeon unless discounts are offered. So I purchase ramyeon only in bundles at a supermarket.
Eggs are considered one of the basic, essential grocery items.
Prices vary depending on their grades,
But a tray of 30 eggs costs nearly 8,000 won or nearly 6 dollars.
Tak Eun-hee / Seoul resident
My wages remain unchanged but prices rise. Egg prices are burdensome. But what can you do. I need them for health.
In the case of processed foods, manufacturers have continued to increase prices since late last year, citing rising prices of international raw materials, fueled by a higher foreign exchange rate.
However, prices of sugar and grains have dropped recently.
In May, the international food price index fell 0.8 percent from the previous month.
The foreign exchange rate also has been stabilizing lately.
All eyes are on how the industries and government will address the higher food prices, as the president himself vowed to take all possible measures to rein in inflation and stabilize prices.
