News Today

[News Today] “Denuclearization tough under Trump”

입력 2025.06.10 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.10 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
With the new administration just taking office, experts from South Korea, China and Japan explored how the three countries could cooperate under a second Trump presidency. They warned that progress on North Korea's nuclear issue would be hard to achieve, even if talks between Washington and Pyongyang resume.

[REPORT]
U.S. President Donald Trump has consistently called for resuming dialogue with North Korea.

However, experts in South Korea, China and Japan project that amid closer ties between the North and Russia, even if talks are held between Pyongyang and Washington, negotiations won't be easy.

Prof. Chun Chae-sung / Seoul Nat'l University
Externally, N. Korea's standing is at its strongest due to closer ties with Russia and China and its emergence as a global military actor.

Experts also note that as Trump seeks to highlight his achievements rather than fully resolving North Korean security concerns, he's likely to focus on a partial nuclear freeze, inspections and arms control rather than a complete denuclearization.

China’s role is also key alongside South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. But with U.S.-China rivalry intensifying, experts say active involvement from Beijing is unlikely.

Prof. Cho Yang-hyun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy
China has not shown active involvement in North Korean denuclearization. As U.S.-China strategic rivalry grows, it’s becoming less of a priority.

Meanwhile, regarding response measures to the Trump administration's policies that counter free trade, experts suggest that South Korea, Japan and China expand their economic cooperation based on a rules-based free trade order.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “Denuclearization tough under Trump”
    • 입력 2025-06-10 15:54:24
    • 수정2025-06-10 15:55:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
With the new administration just taking office, experts from South Korea, China and Japan explored how the three countries could cooperate under a second Trump presidency. They warned that progress on North Korea's nuclear issue would be hard to achieve, even if talks between Washington and Pyongyang resume.

[REPORT]
U.S. President Donald Trump has consistently called for resuming dialogue with North Korea.

However, experts in South Korea, China and Japan project that amid closer ties between the North and Russia, even if talks are held between Pyongyang and Washington, negotiations won't be easy.

Prof. Chun Chae-sung / Seoul Nat'l University
Externally, N. Korea's standing is at its strongest due to closer ties with Russia and China and its emergence as a global military actor.

Experts also note that as Trump seeks to highlight his achievements rather than fully resolving North Korean security concerns, he's likely to focus on a partial nuclear freeze, inspections and arms control rather than a complete denuclearization.

China’s role is also key alongside South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. But with U.S.-China rivalry intensifying, experts say active involvement from Beijing is unlikely.

Prof. Cho Yang-hyun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy
China has not shown active involvement in North Korean denuclearization. As U.S.-China strategic rivalry grows, it’s becoming less of a priority.

Meanwhile, regarding response measures to the Trump administration's policies that counter free trade, experts suggest that South Korea, Japan and China expand their economic cooperation based on a rules-based free trade order.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령실, ​기재부1차관 이형일 통계청장·2차관 임기근 조달청장

[속보] 대통령실, ​기재부1차관 이형일 통계청장·2차관 임기근 조달청장

이 대통령 주재 국무회의서 ‘3대 특검’ 의결…한중정상 통화

이 대통령 주재 국무회의서 ‘3대 특검’ 의결…한중정상 통화
법원, 이 대통령 대장동 재판도 ‘추후지정’…“헌법 84조 적용”

법원, 이 대통령 대장동 재판도 ‘추후지정’…“헌법 84조 적용”
공수처, ‘순직 해병 사건’ 관련<br> 대통령기록관 압수수색

공수처, ‘순직 해병 사건’ 관련 대통령기록관 압수수색

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.