[News Today] BTS' RM, V discharged from military

입력 2025-06-10 15:54:44 수정 2025-06-10 15:55:58 News Today





[LEAD]

Today, BTS members RM and V were officially discharged from the military. The scene drew large crowds of fans and media, filling the area with excitement.



[REPORT]

Early in the morning, BTS members RM and V appear to cheers from fans.



RM, who served in the military band, surprised the crowd with a brief instrumental performance to thank fans for their long wait.



He then gave a sharp salute, marking his return to civilian life.



Both members thanked their fans who had supported them during their service.



RM / BTS

I want to thank ARMY for waiting so long. Now that I'm back, I will return as BTS' RM in society.



RM and V enlisted as active-duty soldiers in December 2023.



RM served with the military band of the 15th Infantry Division, while V was part of the Special Mission Team under the 2nd Army Corps’ military police.



During their 18 months of service, both members said what they missed the most were their fans.



V / BTS

I want to run to ARMY as soon as possible. If you wait just a little longer, we'll come back with an amazing stage.



The last performance featuring all seven BTS members took place in October 2022.



With fans having waited nearly three years, preparations for their next concert as a complete group are expected to pick up speed.



RM / BTS

Performing is what I want to do the most. We will quickly make an album and return to the stage.



With RM and V discharged on Tuesday, four out of the seven BTS members, including Jin and J-Hope who were discharged earlier, have now completed their military services.