News Today

[News Today] Korean musical wins 6 Tonys

입력 2025.06.10 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.10 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
What began as a small-stage production in Daehangno with only three actors has now made history. A Korean original musical has swept six categories at the Tony Awards, the most prestigious honors in theater.

[REPORT]
Oliver and Claire are two outdated robots abandoned by humans.

When you look at me with your eyes. When you smile, with that smile.

They learn human emotions and fall in love with each other.

With only three actors performing, the Korean original musical premiered at a small theater in Daehangno in Seoul.

It initially received only little attention shortly after its U.S. debut. However, it became one of the hottest productions on Broadway with positive reviews spreading via social media.

Seven months after making its debut in New York City,

the Korean musical won the prestigious Tony Awards in six categories, including Best Book of a Musical.

It is the first Korean original production ever to receive the honor.

Park Cheon-hue / Writer of ‘Maybe Happy Ending’
Ten years have passed now and without Korean fans' support, we couldn’t have performed this long in New York.

Will Aronson / Composer
This is unbelievable. Sincerely thank you for your support.

Critics say that the musical strikes a chord with viewers thanks to the new, original subject about helper humanoid robots as well as its appealing theme and music numbers.

Prof. Won Jong-won / Soonchunhyang University
Musicals have a long history of being white. So it is remarkable that a Korean original musical has won six Tony Awards.

The potential of Korean musicals has been proven in the world's largest stage for theatrical performances.

And behind this very feat are endless challenges and efforts endured by the creators of Korean musicals.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Korean musical wins 6 Tonys
    • 입력 2025-06-10 15:54:54
    • 수정2025-06-10 15:56:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
What began as a small-stage production in Daehangno with only three actors has now made history. A Korean original musical has swept six categories at the Tony Awards, the most prestigious honors in theater.

[REPORT]
Oliver and Claire are two outdated robots abandoned by humans.

When you look at me with your eyes. When you smile, with that smile.

They learn human emotions and fall in love with each other.

With only three actors performing, the Korean original musical premiered at a small theater in Daehangno in Seoul.

It initially received only little attention shortly after its U.S. debut. However, it became one of the hottest productions on Broadway with positive reviews spreading via social media.

Seven months after making its debut in New York City,

the Korean musical won the prestigious Tony Awards in six categories, including Best Book of a Musical.

It is the first Korean original production ever to receive the honor.

Park Cheon-hue / Writer of ‘Maybe Happy Ending’
Ten years have passed now and without Korean fans' support, we couldn’t have performed this long in New York.

Will Aronson / Composer
This is unbelievable. Sincerely thank you for your support.

Critics say that the musical strikes a chord with viewers thanks to the new, original subject about helper humanoid robots as well as its appealing theme and music numbers.

Prof. Won Jong-won / Soonchunhyang University
Musicals have a long history of being white. So it is remarkable that a Korean original musical has won six Tony Awards.

The potential of Korean musicals has been proven in the world's largest stage for theatrical performances.

And behind this very feat are endless challenges and efforts endured by the creators of Korean musicals.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 대통령실, ​기재부1차관 이형일 통계청장·2차관 임기근 조달청장

[속보] 대통령실, ​기재부1차관 이형일 통계청장·2차관 임기근 조달청장

이 대통령 주재 국무회의서 ‘3대 특검’ 의결…한중정상 통화

이 대통령 주재 국무회의서 ‘3대 특검’ 의결…한중정상 통화
법원, 이 대통령 대장동 재판도 ‘추후지정’…“헌법 84조 적용”

법원, 이 대통령 대장동 재판도 ‘추후지정’…“헌법 84조 적용”
공수처, ‘순직 해병 사건’ 관련<br> 대통령기록관 압수수색

공수처, ‘순직 해병 사건’ 관련 대통령기록관 압수수색

수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.