[News Today] Korean musical wins 6 Tonys

입력 2025-06-10 15:54:54 수정 2025-06-10 15:56:06 News Today





[LEAD]

What began as a small-stage production in Daehangno with only three actors has now made history. A Korean original musical has swept six categories at the Tony Awards, the most prestigious honors in theater.



[REPORT]

Oliver and Claire are two outdated robots abandoned by humans.



When you look at me with your eyes. When you smile, with that smile.



They learn human emotions and fall in love with each other.



With only three actors performing, the Korean original musical premiered at a small theater in Daehangno in Seoul.



It initially received only little attention shortly after its U.S. debut. However, it became one of the hottest productions on Broadway with positive reviews spreading via social media.



Seven months after making its debut in New York City,



the Korean musical won the prestigious Tony Awards in six categories, including Best Book of a Musical.



It is the first Korean original production ever to receive the honor.



Park Cheon-hue / Writer of ‘Maybe Happy Ending’

Ten years have passed now and without Korean fans' support, we couldn’t have performed this long in New York.



Will Aronson / Composer

This is unbelievable. Sincerely thank you for your support.



Critics say that the musical strikes a chord with viewers thanks to the new, original subject about helper humanoid robots as well as its appealing theme and music numbers.



Prof. Won Jong-won / Soonchunhyang University

Musicals have a long history of being white. So it is remarkable that a Korean original musical has won six Tony Awards.



The potential of Korean musicals has been proven in the world's largest stage for theatrical performances.



And behind this very feat are endless challenges and efforts endured by the creators of Korean musicals.