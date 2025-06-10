News 9

Army rifle left in rental car

[Anchor]

An Army non-commissioned officer and a soldier returned a rental car with a rifle left inside.

The Army was unaware that the firearm was missing for three days until it was discovered and reported by a civilian who used the car next.

There are many questions about why a rental car was used and how the firearm was managed.

Reporter Moon Da-ae has the details.

[Report]

On June 8, at a public parking lot in Daegu.

A man looking to rent a shared car found a rifle inside the vehicle.

It was a K-2 rifle, primarily used by the Army.

The rental car company immediately reported it to 112, and the police informed the military of the situation.

[Rental Car Company Official/Voice Altered: "The subsequent customer found the firearm in the vehicle and contacted the customer service center, and we immediately reported it to 112."]

The rifle found in the rental car was confirmed to be the personal weapon of a soldier from a military unit in Daegu.

On June 5, a non-commissioned officer from that unit had returned from a training session with a soldier, leaving the rifle in the car.

The non-commissioned officer completed the escort without realizing that the soldier's rifle was still in the vehicle and returned the rental car.

The unit was unaware of the missing firearm for three days until they received a call from the police.

Military authorities are investigating the firearm management practices of the unit, as well as the circumstances surrounding the use of a rental car for troop transport.

[Kim Ji-sang/Head of Army Public Affairs Team in Seoul: "Firearms must be recorded in a release ledger, and such aspects are systematized. Currently, military investigative agencies are looking into these matters."]

With a series of recent military-related incidents and the fact that a rifle was left in a rental car, there are growing concerns over a serious breach of discipline.

This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae.

