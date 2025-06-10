Special prosecutor bills approved

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Three special prosecutor bills, including the special prosecutor for insurrection bill, were approved at the Cabinet meeting today (June 10).



This is the first bill of the Lee Jae-Myung administration.



The presidential office explained that this is a measure that responds to the public's desire for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order.



Our first story, reported by Son Seo-young.



[Report]



The special investigation laws for the insurrection, Kim Keon-hee, and the deceased Marine, led by the Democratic Party, passed the Cabinet meeting.



These special prosecutor laws aim to clarify various allegations raised during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, marking the first bill of the Lee Jae-myung government.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "This is a measure that responds to the wishes of the people for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order confirmed through the June 3 presidential election."]



The presidential office explained that, as the previous administration had exercised veto power several times, the opinions of current cabinet members were sufficiently gathered for deliberation.



It also stated that this signifies returning the legislative authority of the National Assembly, which had not been properly exercised due to the president's veto power, back to the people.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "(President Lee) emphasized that the national desire for the protection of the constitution and the restoration of democracy is reflected in the process of passing and promulgating the special investigation laws, and expressed hope that the truth and facts will be transparently clarified through the special investigation."]



The amendment to the prosecutor's disciplinary law was also approved.



The key point is that the Minister of Justice, appointed by the president, will also be able to file disciplinary charges against prosecutors, which were previously granted only to the Prosecutor General.



The Ministry of Justice's Personnel Information Management Division, which was established during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, will be abolished.



As the related organizational amendment bill passed the Cabinet meeting, the personnel verification function will be returned to the existing presidential office.



The amendment to the regulations on the establishment and operation of the National Planning Advisory Committee was also passed.



The name will be changed to the National Planning Committee, the number of members will be expanded to 55, and the activity period will be extended to 60 days, with the possibility of extension for up to 20 days with presidential approval.



The National Planning Committee will take on the role of the transition committee regarding government organization restructuring.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



