News 9

Special prosecutor bills approved

입력 2025.06.10 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Three special prosecutor bills, including the special prosecutor for insurrection bill, were approved at the Cabinet meeting today (June 10).

This is the first bill of the Lee Jae-Myung administration.

The presidential office explained that this is a measure that responds to the public's desire for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order.

Our first story, reported by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

The special investigation laws for the insurrection, Kim Keon-hee, and the deceased Marine, led by the Democratic Party, passed the Cabinet meeting.

These special prosecutor laws aim to clarify various allegations raised during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, marking the first bill of the Lee Jae-myung government.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "This is a measure that responds to the wishes of the people for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order confirmed through the June 3 presidential election."]

The presidential office explained that, as the previous administration had exercised veto power several times, the opinions of current cabinet members were sufficiently gathered for deliberation.

It also stated that this signifies returning the legislative authority of the National Assembly, which had not been properly exercised due to the president's veto power, back to the people.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "(President Lee) emphasized that the national desire for the protection of the constitution and the restoration of democracy is reflected in the process of passing and promulgating the special investigation laws, and expressed hope that the truth and facts will be transparently clarified through the special investigation."]

The amendment to the prosecutor's disciplinary law was also approved.

The key point is that the Minister of Justice, appointed by the president, will also be able to file disciplinary charges against prosecutors, which were previously granted only to the Prosecutor General.

The Ministry of Justice's Personnel Information Management Division, which was established during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, will be abolished.

As the related organizational amendment bill passed the Cabinet meeting, the personnel verification function will be returned to the existing presidential office.

The amendment to the regulations on the establishment and operation of the National Planning Advisory Committee was also passed.

The name will be changed to the National Planning Committee, the number of members will be expanded to 55, and the activity period will be extended to 60 days, with the possibility of extension for up to 20 days with presidential approval.

The National Planning Committee will take on the role of the transition committee regarding government organization restructuring.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Special prosecutor bills approved
    • 입력 2025-06-10 23:49:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Three special prosecutor bills, including the special prosecutor for insurrection bill, were approved at the Cabinet meeting today (June 10).

This is the first bill of the Lee Jae-Myung administration.

The presidential office explained that this is a measure that responds to the public's desire for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order.

Our first story, reported by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

The special investigation laws for the insurrection, Kim Keon-hee, and the deceased Marine, led by the Democratic Party, passed the Cabinet meeting.

These special prosecutor laws aim to clarify various allegations raised during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, marking the first bill of the Lee Jae-myung government.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "This is a measure that responds to the wishes of the people for the judgment of insurrection and the restoration of constitutional order confirmed through the June 3 presidential election."]

The presidential office explained that, as the previous administration had exercised veto power several times, the opinions of current cabinet members were sufficiently gathered for deliberation.

It also stated that this signifies returning the legislative authority of the National Assembly, which had not been properly exercised due to the president's veto power, back to the people.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "(President Lee) emphasized that the national desire for the protection of the constitution and the restoration of democracy is reflected in the process of passing and promulgating the special investigation laws, and expressed hope that the truth and facts will be transparently clarified through the special investigation."]

The amendment to the prosecutor's disciplinary law was also approved.

The key point is that the Minister of Justice, appointed by the president, will also be able to file disciplinary charges against prosecutors, which were previously granted only to the Prosecutor General.

The Ministry of Justice's Personnel Information Management Division, which was established during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, will be abolished.

As the related organizational amendment bill passed the Cabinet meeting, the personnel verification function will be returned to the existing presidential office.

The amendment to the regulations on the establishment and operation of the National Planning Advisory Committee was also passed.

The name will be changed to the National Planning Committee, the number of members will be expanded to 55, and the activity period will be extended to 60 days, with the possibility of extension for up to 20 days with presidential approval.

The National Planning Committee will take on the role of the transition committee regarding government organization restructuring.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.