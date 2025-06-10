Jogyesa Temple fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (6.10), a fire broke out in a building within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and was extinguished after an hour and a half.



About 300 people, including monks, were evacuated urgently due to the fire, and some cultural artifacts were moved outside of Jogyesa Temple.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



Black smoke spreads outside the building, and monks hurriedly evacuate.



They spray fire extinguishers towards the ceiling, but it is insufficient to put out the fire.



["Everyone out quickly!"]



The fire started around 10:20 AM in the international conference hall of the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.



Upon receiving the report, the fire authorities issued a Level 1 response and began firefighting operations.



About 300 people, including monks and officials from the Jogye Order, evacuated immediately, and there were no casualties.



[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "There was smoke coming from the ceiling in the outer hallway. Within just 2-3 minutes, the smoke became so thick that it was hard to distinguish anything."]



The fire authorities extinguished the fire around 11:50 AM, an hour and a half after it broke out.



The fire did not spread to the Buddhism Central Museum within Jogyesa Temple, and the cultural heritage stored in the museum was not damaged.



At the time, a total of 33 cultural heritage items, including 9 national treasures and 9 treasures, were on display in the museum.



Among these, 8 artifacts that were not stored behind glass were moved to the National Palace Museum of Korea.



[Monk Seobong/Director of the Buddhism Central Museum: "Due to the flames and smoke, for the safety of the cultural properties, we packaged them and transported them in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Service and the National Palace Museum."]



The Korea Heritage Service plans to return the artifacts to Jogyesa Temple once the safety devices in the exhibition hall are restored.



The fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started from the ceiling of the second-floor conference room.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!