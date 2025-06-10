News 9

Jogyesa Temple fire

입력 2025.06.10 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This morning (6.10), a fire broke out in a building within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and was extinguished after an hour and a half.

About 300 people, including monks, were evacuated urgently due to the fire, and some cultural artifacts were moved outside of Jogyesa Temple.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

Black smoke spreads outside the building, and monks hurriedly evacuate.

They spray fire extinguishers towards the ceiling, but it is insufficient to put out the fire.

["Everyone out quickly!"]

The fire started around 10:20 AM in the international conference hall of the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Upon receiving the report, the fire authorities issued a Level 1 response and began firefighting operations.

About 300 people, including monks and officials from the Jogye Order, evacuated immediately, and there were no casualties.

[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "There was smoke coming from the ceiling in the outer hallway. Within just 2-3 minutes, the smoke became so thick that it was hard to distinguish anything."]

The fire authorities extinguished the fire around 11:50 AM, an hour and a half after it broke out.

The fire did not spread to the Buddhism Central Museum within Jogyesa Temple, and the cultural heritage stored in the museum was not damaged.

At the time, a total of 33 cultural heritage items, including 9 national treasures and 9 treasures, were on display in the museum.

Among these, 8 artifacts that were not stored behind glass were moved to the National Palace Museum of Korea.

[Monk Seobong/Director of the Buddhism Central Museum: "Due to the flames and smoke, for the safety of the cultural properties, we packaged them and transported them in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Service and the National Palace Museum."]

The Korea Heritage Service plans to return the artifacts to Jogyesa Temple once the safety devices in the exhibition hall are restored.

The fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started from the ceiling of the second-floor conference room.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jogyesa Temple fire
    • 입력 2025-06-10 23:49:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

This morning (6.10), a fire broke out in a building within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and was extinguished after an hour and a half.

About 300 people, including monks, were evacuated urgently due to the fire, and some cultural artifacts were moved outside of Jogyesa Temple.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

Black smoke spreads outside the building, and monks hurriedly evacuate.

They spray fire extinguishers towards the ceiling, but it is insufficient to put out the fire.

["Everyone out quickly!"]

The fire started around 10:20 AM in the international conference hall of the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall within Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Upon receiving the report, the fire authorities issued a Level 1 response and began firefighting operations.

About 300 people, including monks and officials from the Jogye Order, evacuated immediately, and there were no casualties.

[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "There was smoke coming from the ceiling in the outer hallway. Within just 2-3 minutes, the smoke became so thick that it was hard to distinguish anything."]

The fire authorities extinguished the fire around 11:50 AM, an hour and a half after it broke out.

The fire did not spread to the Buddhism Central Museum within Jogyesa Temple, and the cultural heritage stored in the museum was not damaged.

At the time, a total of 33 cultural heritage items, including 9 national treasures and 9 treasures, were on display in the museum.

Among these, 8 artifacts that were not stored behind glass were moved to the National Palace Museum of Korea.

[Monk Seobong/Director of the Buddhism Central Museum: "Due to the flames and smoke, for the safety of the cultural properties, we packaged them and transported them in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Service and the National Palace Museum."]

The Korea Heritage Service plans to return the artifacts to Jogyesa Temple once the safety devices in the exhibition hall are restored.

The fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started from the ceiling of the second-floor conference room.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.