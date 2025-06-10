RM and V complete service

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (6.10), BTS members RM and V have returned to their fans after completing their military service.



Following this, all members will finish their military service by June 21, starting tomorrow (6.11).



The world is paying attention to the anticipation of soon meeting the complete BTS.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo reports.



[Report]



Celebrating their discharge with a saxophone performance, BTS's RM and V stood before their fans once again.



["Salute!"]



They first expressed their gratitude to their fan club, ARMY.



[RM/BTS Member: "I want to say thank you to the ARMY for waiting so long. I will do my best to shine as BTS RM in society again."]



[V/BTS Member: "I want to run to the ARMY as soon as possible. If you wait just a little longer, we will return with an amazing performance."]



The ARMY gathered at the scene responded with cheers.



[Daphni Lima/ARMY/Brazil: "Oh my God, I'm so emotional because Namjoon (RM), he's my favorite."]



[Martina Ortega/ARMY/Mexico: "We flew 16 hours from Mexico to see BTS."]



RM and V, who chose 'performances' as the first thing they want to do after discharge, also revealed their plans for future activities.



[RM/BTS Leader: "I don't know if results will come out right away, but we have all our plans ready, so please wait a little longer...."]



The last time all BTS members performed together was in October 2022.



Following these two members, Jimin and Jungkook will finish their military service tomorrow (6.11), and Suga will complete his service on June 21, marking the end of military service for all BTS members.



Despite the so-called military hiatus of three years, BTS dominated international award ceremonies with pre-produced content for each member.



With a large-scale event planned to celebrate their debut, both fans and the global music industry are paying attention to the resumption of activities by the complete BTS.



KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!