Unprecedented triple special probes

[Anchor]

The unprecedented simultaneous investigation by three special prosecutors is expected to begin early next month.

The number of dispatched prosecutors could reach up to 120 in this massive special investigation.

It is anticipated that a large-scale investigation will be conducted targeting former President Yoon Suk Yeol and those around him, focusing on dozens of allegations including insurrection, inducement of foreign aggression, and interference in nominations.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The so-called "three special prosecutor laws" are all aimed at former President Yoon Suk Yeol and, broadly, former ruling party figures.

First, the insurrection special prosecutor is investigating 11 criminal allegations related to the declaration of emergency martial law by former President Yoon on Dec. 3.

In addition to the ongoing trial for charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of power, new allegations have emerged, such as charges of foreign aggression, claiming that Yoon attempted to provoke a North Korean attack by sending unmanned drones into Pyongyang.

Some opposition lawmakers, who were revealed to have communicated with former President Yoon during the martial law period, may also be subject to expanded investigations.

[Lee Chang-hyun/Professor, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies: "We need to examine the words and actions of the cabinet members at that time, and many politicians from the People Power Party are also suspected of being involved, so a considerable amount of investigation could take place..."]

The 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor' is investigating a total of 16 allegations, including stock manipulation involving Deutsche Motors, suspicions related to Myung Tae-kyun and a controversial shaman figure, as well as allegations regarding the change of the Yangpyeong Expressway route.

The 'Marine Death special prosecutor' has specified a total of 8 allegations, including the circumstances surrounding the death of Corporal Chae and suspicions of external pressure on investigations involving former President Yoon.

With the implementation of the law, if President Lee officially requests the National Assembly to recommend candidates for the special prosecutor, the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party will each recommend one candidate for all three special prosecutors, and President Lee will appoint one of them as the special prosecutor.

Once the special prosecutors for each case are appointed and the dispatched prosecutors are determined, the unprecedented simultaneous investigation by three special prosecutors is expected to begin early next month.

Just considering the number of prosecutors that can be dispatched, the 'insurrection special prosecutor' will have 60, the 'Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor' 40, and the 'Corporal Chae special prosecutor' 20, totaling 120.

The National Assembly Budget Office estimates that nearly 40 billion won will be required for all three special prosecutors.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

