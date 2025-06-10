Lee and Xi hold first phone call

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung has spoken on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following conversations with the leaders of the United States and Japan.



While inviting President Xi to the APEC summit set to be held in Gyeongju this fall, he emphasized the importance of human and cultural exchanges.



He also requested China's role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



This is a report by reporter Song Geum-han.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping today (June 10), just six days after taking office.



President Lee expressed his hope for active cooperation in areas such as economy, security, culture, and human exchanges, and President Xi also expressed his willingness to cooperate for the development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "They agreed to make joint efforts to create tangible results that the citizens of both countries can feel in practical cooperation areas."]



President Lee also requested China's constructive role for the denuclearization and peace stability of the Korean Peninsula, to which President Xi responded that it is a common interest of both countries and that they will work together.



Additionally, he invited President Xi to the APEC summit set to be held in Gyeongju at the end of this year, which, if realized, would mark President Xi's first visit to South Korea in 11 years and could serve as an important turning point in China-South Korea relations.



The call lasted about 30 minutes, and although it was the last in order after the U.S. and Japan, it had the longest duration.



[Park Byeong-gwang/Senior Research Fellow at the National Security Strategy Institute: "Although it was a short time, he conveyed all the key points he wanted to make. It shows that the priority of diplomacy will start with the existing stable U.S.-Japan-China relations."]



A presidential office official explained that the order of the calls was coordinated considering the schedules of the leaders of South Korea and China, and there are analyses suggesting that it reflects a 'pragmatic diplomacy' centered on national interests, emphasizing South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid U.S.-China tensions, while also aiming to dispel concerns from the U.S. and Japan regarding a 'pro-China' inclination.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.



