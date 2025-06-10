News 9

[Exclusive] Ministry pressured APEC sponsors

입력 2025.06.10 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The key issue in the controversy over whether this is a voluntary sponsorship or not is the potential violation of the law.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups used a 'trick' to make it appear as if companies were voluntarily sponsoring.

They also made a so-called 'abusive' proposal to give high scores in evaluations of large companies.

Our exclusive report continues with reporter Park Kyung-jun.

[Report]

This is the sponsorship application form for APEC 2025 KOREA obtained by KBS.

It states that companies submit sponsorship proposals to provide goods.

While it seems like a voluntary sponsorship request from the companies, this proposal form was written by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The companies were instructed to fill in the blanks and send it back; why was this done?

Article 11 of the public official code of conduct.

It prohibits soliciting requests for sponsorship or sponsorship arrangements.

The Special Act on Support for Gyeongju APEC also specifies that donations must be 'voluntary.'

Although verbal sponsorship requests were made in advance, the companies were asked to submit documents as if they were applying, and this was intended to formalize a business agreement.

A Ministry of SMEs and Startups official acknowledged that they first requested companies to consider sponsorship.

There are also other potential legal violations.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission stipulates that sponsorship contracts must be transparent and that there must be a 'compensation' corresponding to the content and scope of the sponsorship.

What was the 'compensation' provided by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups?

In addition to listing sponsoring companies on their website and allowing the use of the official sponsor emblem, they also suggested preferential treatment in the shared growth index, which could be seen as 'abusive.'

[Ha Seung-soo/Director of the Public Interest Law Center Nongbon: "It can essentially be seen as coercion or pressure, so demanding sponsorships that companies aren't obligated to provide is far from creating a business-friendly environment..."]

A Ministry of SMEs and Startups official explained the compensation by saying, “We believed the companies would gain promotional effects worth hundreds of thousands to millions of won.”

However, companies have responded negatively, saying, "It is difficult to expect promotional effects from a government event," and "The business agreement is merely a formality, and it is essentially extortion."

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups is the main government body responsible for formulating laws and policies regulating large corporations, including the Act on Fair Transactions in Subcontracting and the Act on the Promotion of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.

This is Park Kyung-jun from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Ministry pressured APEC sponsors
    • 입력 2025-06-10 23:49:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The key issue in the controversy over whether this is a voluntary sponsorship or not is the potential violation of the law.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups used a 'trick' to make it appear as if companies were voluntarily sponsoring.

They also made a so-called 'abusive' proposal to give high scores in evaluations of large companies.

Our exclusive report continues with reporter Park Kyung-jun.

[Report]

This is the sponsorship application form for APEC 2025 KOREA obtained by KBS.

It states that companies submit sponsorship proposals to provide goods.

While it seems like a voluntary sponsorship request from the companies, this proposal form was written by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The companies were instructed to fill in the blanks and send it back; why was this done?

Article 11 of the public official code of conduct.

It prohibits soliciting requests for sponsorship or sponsorship arrangements.

The Special Act on Support for Gyeongju APEC also specifies that donations must be 'voluntary.'

Although verbal sponsorship requests were made in advance, the companies were asked to submit documents as if they were applying, and this was intended to formalize a business agreement.

A Ministry of SMEs and Startups official acknowledged that they first requested companies to consider sponsorship.

There are also other potential legal violations.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission stipulates that sponsorship contracts must be transparent and that there must be a 'compensation' corresponding to the content and scope of the sponsorship.

What was the 'compensation' provided by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups?

In addition to listing sponsoring companies on their website and allowing the use of the official sponsor emblem, they also suggested preferential treatment in the shared growth index, which could be seen as 'abusive.'

[Ha Seung-soo/Director of the Public Interest Law Center Nongbon: "It can essentially be seen as coercion or pressure, so demanding sponsorships that companies aren't obligated to provide is far from creating a business-friendly environment..."]

A Ministry of SMEs and Startups official explained the compensation by saying, “We believed the companies would gain promotional effects worth hundreds of thousands to millions of won.”

However, companies have responded negatively, saying, "It is difficult to expect promotional effects from a government event," and "The business agreement is merely a formality, and it is essentially extortion."

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups is the main government body responsible for formulating laws and policies regulating large corporations, including the Act on Fair Transactions in Subcontracting and the Act on the Promotion of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation.

This is Park Kyung-jun from KBS News.
박경준
박경준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.