News 9

Presidential Office at this hour

[Anchor]

Now, let's go directly to the presidential office.

Reporter Bang Jun-won! You just reported on the public recommendation system, and I'm curious about how the appointments will be made.

[Reporter]

The public recommendation system is one of President Lee Jae-myung's campaign promises.

Starting today (June 10) for a week, anyone in the public can participate.

This public recommendation system actually existed in the past, but it became ineffective due to the lack of actual appointments, but this time they are serious about it.

The verification function, which collects sensitive personal information and evaluations, has been reverted back to the presidential office as it was in the past.

The Ministry of Justice's personnel information management team under the Yoon Suk Yeol government has been abolished and returned to the Civil Affairs Office and the police, establishing the personnel system of the Lee Jae-myung government.

[Anchor]

The nominee for Prime Minister, Kim Min-seok, met with reporters today.

What was discussed?

[Reporter]

The request for Kim Min-seok's personnel hearing was submitted to the National Assembly today.

The full verification process is now beginning.

Candidate Kim emphasized that the top priority is for the new government to accurately diagnose the current national crisis situation.

He actively refuted the accusations of anti-Americanism raised by some critics.

He stated that he studied in the United States and is a qualified American lawyer, emphasizing that he has connections with personnel from the Trump administration and will contribute to the Korea-U.S. relationship.

Therefore, he disagreed with the notion of being labeled anti-American due to past protests at the American Cultural Center.

[Anchor]

As the presidential office moves back to Cheong Wa Dae, there must be a lot to prepare.

So, the visiting hours for Cheong Wa Dae will be adjusted, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the preparations for the presidential office's return to Cheong Wa Dae will be carried out sequentially over the weekends and holidays.

Accordingly, the visiting hours for Cheong Wa Dae will also be adjusted.

The adjusted visiting hours can be checked on the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation's website and other platforms.

The budget for the return to Cheong Wa Dae has also been approved at the Cabinet meeting.

It amounts to 25.9 billion won, which the presidential office explained is 11.9 billion won less than the amount when moving to Yongsan.

This has been Bang Jun-won from KBS News reporting from the Yongsan presidential office.

