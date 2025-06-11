News 9

Lee appoints key vice ministers

입력 2025.06.11 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee continued his personnel appointments today (6.10).

First, he announced that he would appoint key public officials, including ministers and vice ministers, based on public recommendations.

However, due to urgent livelihood issues and the upcoming G7 summit, he prioritized appointments in the economic and diplomatic sectors.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

“I will open the door to a government of the people, by the people.”

This was President Lee Jae-myung’s message on social media today.

He announced that high-level officials, such as ministers and vice ministers, who are appointed by the president, will now be selected through public recommendations.

Starting today, applications can be submitted for one week via the website of the Ministry of Personnel Management or the president’s official social media accounts.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "Through a transparent and fair personnel recommendation system, we will actively discover genuine talents who serve the people."]

However, to address urgent national issues, six vice ministers in the economic and diplomatic fields were appointed first.

Lee Hyoung-il, the head of the Statistics Korea, was appointed as the first vice minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Presidential Office explained that he is the right person to handle crises due to his extensive experience, including working in the Financial Policy Bureau right after the IMF financial crisis.

The second vice minister will be Lim Ki-keun, the head of the Public Procurement Service, who is an expert in budgeting.

He is expected to play a role in coordinating supplementary budgets due to his experience in the National Assembly.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Park Yoon-joo, the Minister-Counselor at the Korean Mission to ASEAN, who has shown expertise in resolving North American regional issues, was appointed as the first vice minister, while Kim Jina, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who served as a disarmament advisor to the UN Secretary-General, was appointed as the second vice minister.

Moon Shin-hak, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, who has been recognized for his significant contributions to energy transition policies, was appointed as the first vice minister.

Yeo Han-koo, a senior researcher with experience from the Moon Jae-in administration, was appointed as the Minister for Trade to lead tariff negotiations with the United States.

The presidential office explained that the appointments are part of a strategy to focus human resources on economic recovery and prepare a capable diplomatic team to protect national interests at the upcoming G7 summit.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee appoints key vice ministers
    • 입력 2025-06-11 00:16:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee continued his personnel appointments today (6.10).

First, he announced that he would appoint key public officials, including ministers and vice ministers, based on public recommendations.

However, due to urgent livelihood issues and the upcoming G7 summit, he prioritized appointments in the economic and diplomatic sectors.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

“I will open the door to a government of the people, by the people.”

This was President Lee Jae-myung’s message on social media today.

He announced that high-level officials, such as ministers and vice ministers, who are appointed by the president, will now be selected through public recommendations.

Starting today, applications can be submitted for one week via the website of the Ministry of Personnel Management or the president’s official social media accounts.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "Through a transparent and fair personnel recommendation system, we will actively discover genuine talents who serve the people."]

However, to address urgent national issues, six vice ministers in the economic and diplomatic fields were appointed first.

Lee Hyoung-il, the head of the Statistics Korea, was appointed as the first vice minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Presidential Office explained that he is the right person to handle crises due to his extensive experience, including working in the Financial Policy Bureau right after the IMF financial crisis.

The second vice minister will be Lim Ki-keun, the head of the Public Procurement Service, who is an expert in budgeting.

He is expected to play a role in coordinating supplementary budgets due to his experience in the National Assembly.

For the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Park Yoon-joo, the Minister-Counselor at the Korean Mission to ASEAN, who has shown expertise in resolving North American regional issues, was appointed as the first vice minister, while Kim Jina, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who served as a disarmament advisor to the UN Secretary-General, was appointed as the second vice minister.

Moon Shin-hak, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, who has been recognized for his significant contributions to energy transition policies, was appointed as the first vice minister.

Yeo Han-koo, a senior researcher with experience from the Moon Jae-in administration, was appointed as the Minister for Trade to lead tariff negotiations with the United States.

The presidential office explained that the appointments are part of a strategy to focus human resources on economic recovery and prepare a capable diplomatic team to protect national interests at the upcoming G7 summit.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.