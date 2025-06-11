Top aide accused of hiding property

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that Oh Kwang-soo, who was appointed as the Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs at the Presidential Office, managed his wife's real estate under a borrowed name during his time as a prosecutor and failed to disclose it in the public official property declaration.



The Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs is responsible for verifying the appointments of high-ranking public officials.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.



[Report]



A single-family home in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



This property is under the name of Oh Kwang-soo's son.



[Nearby resident/Voice altered: "Only one family... these people were the only ones here. They don't live here. They just come and go like a vacation home."]



It has been revealed that Oh managed this house under a borrowed name while he was a prosecutor.



In 2005, Oh's spouse, Hong, transferred the ownership of her house to a friend of Oh's, Mr. A, under his name.



Although it was done in the form of a sale, no money actually changed hands.



After Oh retired from the prosecution, Hong filed a lawsuit against Mr. A to reclaim the ownership of the house.



The court determined that Mr. A was not the actual owner and concluded that the true ownership belonged to Hong.



This effectively amounts to acknowledging a name trust, which is prohibited under the Real Estate Real-Name Act.



The issue lies in Oh's failure to disclose this property in his public official property declaration.



When he became a prosecutor general in 2013, he was subject to the public official property disclosure, but this house was not included.



According to the Public Official Ethics Act, properties held in trust must also be reported, raising suspicions that Oh intentionally concealed his assets.



The People Power Party pointed out, "As the highest responsible person for personnel verification, this is inappropriate," and asked, "Can he conduct personnel verification according to principles?" The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy urged his voluntary resignation, stating that managing real estate under a borrowed name violates the Public Official Ethics Act.



Oh responded to the controversy over the borrowed-name property management and omission from asset declarations by saying he feels “sorry and ashamed.”



The Presidential Office has not issued a separate statement but said they would check whether this was identified during the verification stage for Oh.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



