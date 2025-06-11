News 9

Court delays Daejang-dong trial

[Anchor]

Following the election law case of President Lee Jae-myung, the court in charge of the Daejang-dong case has also postponed the trial schedule.

They stated that they applied Article 84 of the Constitution.

This is reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

The first trial court responsible for the Daejang-dong Seongnam FC case has decided to temporarily postpone President Lee's trial.

The 33rd Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court announced, "We have designated a future date applying Article 84 of the Constitution."

This comes just a day after the court for the public election law case postponed the trial for the same reason.

President Lee's Daejang-dong trial was originally scheduled for May 13 and 27.

However, President Lee requested a change of date after the presidential election, and this request was accepted, but it has now been temporarily suspended.

Since President Lee's election, two trials have already been postponed to 'future designation,' increasing the likelihood that the remaining three trials will also be halted.

The appellate court handling the perjury instruction case has not scheduled a new date since its last delay.

Trials concerning the alleged misuse of corporate credit cards and the Ssangbangwool Group’s illegal remittances to North Korea are set for pre-trial sessions next month, but they may follow the same path as the other delayed cases.

However, the trials for the co-defendants will continue.

The Daejang-dong trial court has changed the trial date for Jeong Jin-sang, the former head of the Democratic Party's Policy Coordination Office, to July 15 for a separate proceeding.

The trial for Kim Man-bae, the major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu, and other private developers involved in the Daejang-dong case is also being conducted in a separate court.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

