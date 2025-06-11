PPP in turmoil

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has been in disarray for a week following its defeat in the presidential election.



There has been no progress in discussions about the next leadership structure, and criticism is mounting that internal conflicts are hindering effective opposition against the government.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party has failed to reach any significant conclusions in two general meetings.



Instead of making progress on leadership discussions, heated debates have continued regarding the party's internal audit during the process of changing the presidential candidate.



[Sung Il-jong/People Power Party Member/KBS Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "The chair of the emergency committee also participated in the replacement process as a committee member. This has all been revealed, so is this really an internal audit issue?"]



[Jung Sung-kook/People Power Party Member/YTN Radio 'News Fighting with Kim Young-soo': "It's not about any particular faction; it's correct to say that the pro-Yoon faction really made a mistake, which is why this is happening."]



There is a consensus to hold a national convention to elect a new party leader at the end of August or early September, but conflicts continue regarding the remaining term of Chairman Kim Yong-tae.



About ten re-elected members of the party have expressed support for Chairman Kim.



[Kwon Young-jin/People Power Party Member: "(There are) only two months left until the national convention, and we don't have anyone as capable as Kim Yong-tae, the innovation committee chair."]



The pro-Yoon faction and former mainstream members have once again pressured him to resign.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "(If we lost) I believe we must take responsibility. What does this responsibility mean? It means the entire leadership should resign."]



Chairman Kim, who discussed reform plans with local party committee chairs, strongly expressed his commitment to party innovation.



[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "(This is not a matter of choice; it's a matter of survival. If we fail to achieve this, the People Power Party will disappear into the annals of history."]



Amid difficulties in resolving internal strife, there are concerns that effective opposition against the government is also unlikely, and attention is turning to the upcoming election for the next floor leader.



Potential candidates include four-term members Kim Do-eup, Kim Sang-hoon, Park Dae-chul, Lee Hun-seung, and three-term members Kim Sung-won, Sung Il-jong, and Song Eon-seok, who are being mentioned both voluntarily and involuntarily.



There are also calls for veteran members like Kim Gi-hyeon and Na Kyung-won to be nominated.



The People Power Party will register candidates this Saturday and elect a floor leader next Monday.



This is KBS News reporter Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!