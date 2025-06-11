News 9

Lee’s trial delay bill postponed

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has postponed the handling of major bills that face significant opposition from the opposition parties, including the so-called Presidential Trial Suspension Act.

It appears that the President emphasized cooperation and considered the potential political burden it could pose at the beginning of the administration.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the story.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has decided not to process the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that would suspend the presidential trial this week.

The plan to hold a plenary session on the 12th for the passage of the bill has been temporarily withdrawn.

On the surface, they stated that they would leave the decision to the newly elected floor leadership on the 13th, but it seems to reflect the intentions of the presidential office.

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "There must be discussions within the floor leadership, as well as consultations with each standing committee and the presidential office."]

They also canceled the standing committee meeting that was scheduled for today (June 10), stating that they would discuss the 'three broadcasting laws' further with the opposition.

[Kim Hyun/Ruling Party Secretary of the National Assembly's Science, Technology, Information and Broadcasting Committee: "We postponed today's subcommittee meeting in consultation with the opposition's secretary, Representative Choi Hyung-do."]

It seems that the President's emphasis on cooperation and the judgment that pushing through contentious bills at the beginning of the administration could pose a political burden on the government led to this decision.

Instead, they are reviewing the direction of prioritizing the processing of bills that will revitalize people's livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Woo Sang-ho, who was appointed Senior Secretary for Political Affairs the day before yesterday (June 8), visited the National Assembly.

["Oh, welcome."]

He met with the National Assembly Speaker, the acting leader of the ruling party, and then the chairperson of the opposition's emergency committee.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Legislation that shakes the constitutional order and personnel that undermine judicial independence... We will not remain silent. Please clearly convey this message to the President."]

[Woo Sang-ho/Senior Secretary for Political Affairs to the President: "I believe it is my duty to convey the opinions of the opposition without filtering them to the President."]

Woo stated that he is ready to accept both criticism and cooperation and expressed his intention to communicate with the opposition.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

오대성
오대성 기자

