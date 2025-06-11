News 9

Rhee Park School instructor controversy

입력 2025.06.11 (01:15)

[Anchor]

There is growing backlash from parents at some elementary schools where instructors from 'Rhee Park School' were dispatched for the Neulbom School classes.

The schools in question have begun to replace the instructors, and the Ministry of Education has decided to operate a related reporting center.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

An elementary school in Seoul operates various Neulbom School classes after school.

Parents were shocked to learn that an instructor from Rhee Park School was involved in the Neulbom classes.

[Parent/Voice altered: "I was really surprised. I found out through a news article. The school didn’t notify us at all..."]

As the Ministry of Education and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education conduct a full-scale inspection, schools that had brought in Rhee Park School instructors are scrambling to respond.

This elementary school sent an urgent text message to parents last night (6.9).

It stated that "the instructor did not engage in any indoctrination activities," but also mentioned that "due to the controversy, they were immediately replaced."

[Parent/Voice altered: "Many are concerned. They are very young children, and they don't yet have a clear sense of right and wrong."]

The Ministry of Education announced that 11 instructors from Rhee Park School have been replaced at 10 elementary schools in Seoul.

However, it has not been confirmed whether these instructors actually engaged in inappropriate behavior during the classes.

The Ministry of Education has decided to operate a separate reporting center.

[Parent/Voice altered: "I was surprised. I had no idea. In fact, I really trusted the school..."]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho has minimized his involvement in work following his
expression of resignation and has decided not to attend the emergency parliamentary inquiry scheduled for tomorrow (6.11) regarding the Rhee Park School allegations.

KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

