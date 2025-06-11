News 9

An Hyeon-min redeems early error

입력 2025.06.11 (01:15)

[Anchor]

KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.

He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.

Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.

However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.

In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.

Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.

However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.

In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.

This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.

In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.

Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.

With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

