An Hyeon-min redeems early error
입력 2025.06.11 (01:15)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.
He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.
Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.
However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.
In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.
Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.
However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.
In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.
This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.
In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.
Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.
With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.
He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.
Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.
However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.
In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.
Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.
However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.
In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.
This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.
In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.
Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.
With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- An Hyeon-min redeems early error
-
- 입력 2025-06-11 01:15:20
[Anchor]
KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.
He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.
Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.
However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.
In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.
Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.
However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.
In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.
This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.
In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.
Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.
With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.
He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.
Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.
However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.
In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.
Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.
However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.
In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.
This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.
In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.
Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.
With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
-
-
하무림 기자 hagosu@kbs.co.kr하무림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.