An Hyeon-min redeems early error

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KT's powerful muscle man An Hyeon-min showcased a performance worthy of a Rookie of the Year candidate.



He delighted home fans with fantastic defensive plays that made up for mistakes in both offense and defense.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



Even in his uniform, his solid lower body and broad shoulders, along with his arm muscles, are clearly noticeable.



Known as the 'muscle man of great strength,' An Hyeon-min hit a bullet-like ball from his first at-bat in the first inning, giving KT the first score.



However, the joy was short-lived as he made a critical mistake in defense.



In the third inning, during a bases-loaded crisis, he lost track of the ball's direction, allowing all three Lotte runners to score in a fatal error.



Although it was recorded as a double for Reyes, it was a painful defensive blunder for KT.



However, An Hyeon-min turned the situation around himself.



In the fourth inning, he relentlessly chased after a big hit from Lotte's Son Ho-young, leaping against the wall to catch the ball.



This spectacular defensive play beautifully made up for his earlier mistake, and An Hyeon-min drew attention with his humble attitude despite the praise from his teammates.



In his second at-bat, An Hyeon-min hit a home run ball that was just foul by a hair's breadth, followed by a double, and KT went on to score four more runs, gaining the upper hand.



Lotte's starting pitcher Park Se-woong collapsed, giving up eight runs, including two home runs and a staggering 12 hits over five innings.



With key hitters like Yoon Dong-hee and Hwang Seong-bin sidelined due to injuries, Lotte is facing a setback in the race for the top as their native ace Park Se-woong has also been struggling recently.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!