MLB showdown ahead

[Anchor]

Kiwoom's teammate and close friend Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong will soon meet as rivals in the big leagues.

The Dodgers and San Francisco are set to face off in their first three-game series of the season, and there is particular interest in the matchup between center fielders that fans have not seen on the Korean stage.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

In 2017, when they both joined Kiwoom and led the Heroes.

[Lee Jung-hoo/2021 Golden Glove winner: "I've been with Hye-seong since we were in high school representing the youth team, and it's very meaningful that we've grown together. He worked hard as the captain this year, and as a friend, I will listen well..."]

They also represented the country together wearing the Taegeuk mark.

[During 2023 WBC training: "((When the national team came to Korea) I couldn't sleep on the bus.) I just lay down and slept~."]

Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong have always led Korean baseball while wearing the same uniform.

Although their uniforms have changed as they entered the American stage, they have always been strong motivators for each other.

On the day they first met in a spring training game, Kim Hye-seong expressed admiration for Lee Jung-hoo, who has firmly established himself as a regular player.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "Jung-hoo on the opposing team is really scary. As a defender, it feels really intimidating, like he could hit almost everything."]

With a double that tied the game, Kim Hye-seong has been expanding his presence in the luxurious LA Dodgers, hitting in three consecutive games, and Lee Jung-hoo expressed his expectations for him.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "It feels different to play against a player I used to play with in Korea, and once the game starts, I might not think about it, but I hope we both stay healthy and have a good game."]

As Kim Hye-seong has been frequently playing as a center fielder and showing quick defensive adaptability, the possibility of the two Korean big leaguers facing off in the center field matchup is high.

This season's first rivalry match between the traditional rival teams, San Francisco and the Dodgers, will feature the long-time friends Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, a matchup that fans have never seen on the Korean stage. KBS will broadcast this unmissable showdown live on June 15 at 11 AM.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

