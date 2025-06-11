Meticulous sponsorship demands

동영상 고정 취소

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held this fall in Gyeongju.



In preparation for this, preliminary events such as ministerial meetings will also take place.



However, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that the Ministry of SMEs and Startups requested 'large' sponsorships and donations in detail from large corporations and financial institutions while preparing for the preliminary meetings.



First, we have a report from reporter Lee Do-yoon.



[Report]



The APEC Ministerial Meeting on Small and Medium Enterprises will be held for five days in Jeju this September.



With about 20 countries participating, the organizing body, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, is preparing various events including forums and festivals in addition to the main meeting.



The allocated budget is 1.5 billion won.



Anticipating a budget shortfall, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups held relay meetings with about ten companies for over a month starting last October.



The meeting materials obtained by KBS show that, although they were called meetings, the content was actually requests for sponsorship.



They requested equipment for the event from Samsung Electronics, including tablet PCs and monitors, and from Hyundai Motor Company, they asked for thirty Genesis-level official vehicles and a group bus.



While this could be seen as corporate promotion, the Ministry's requests did not stop there.



Samyang Foods was asked to set up a K-Food promotional booth and provide Buldak Bokkeumyeon, while SK Telecom was requested to install Wi-Fi at the event venue.



CJ, which operates Olive Young, received a request for sponsorship of cosmetic gift sets, and Hanwha was asked to sponsor a fireworks show.



These requests range from tens of millions to over a billion won.



The five major banks were each asked for 100 million won in cash support.



[Large corporation worker/voice altered: "It is very unusual for a government department to directly contact individual companies to request sponsorship..."]



Some companies declined the sponsorship, but there is still a sense of caution among companies due to the government department's requests.



[Large corporation worker/voice altered: "Since the National Assembly scandal, both departments and companies have been cautious, so such requests are almost nonexistent. Nevertheless, it is true that when a government department makes a request, it is difficult for companies to flatly refuse."]



As the investigation began, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups explained that they requested sponsorship due to a budget shortfall and the many ancillary events, stating it was for the mutual growth of large and small enterprises.



According to the Act on the Collection of Donations, public officials are prohibited from receiving any donated goods voluntarily, but the APEC Support Special Act allows for voluntary donations.



This is Lee Do-yoon from KBS News.



