Seoul cracks down on fine dodgers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are quite a few people who do not pay their automobile taxes or various fines.



The accumulated amounts can reach hundreds of thousands or even millions of won.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun covered a crackdown where hundreds of vehicles were caught in just a few hours.



[Report]



A crackdown vehicle has been dispatched to the highway.



An alarm suddenly goes off in the program that automatically reads vehicle license plates.



It’s a habitual delinquent vehicle.



Police waiting ahead stop the vehicle in question.



[Police Crackdown Team: "This is a vehicle with unpaid fines, and we are executing a license plate seizure. There are 26 unpaid fines."]



The fines this driver has accumulated over the past 10 years for speeding and signal violations amount to 1.85 million won.



[Habitual Delinquent Driver/Voice Altered: "(Did you know about the unpaid fines?) No. Move away. (Is this your vehicle?) Please move away."]



This time, a truck was caught.



The fines accumulated for parking violations total 840,000 won.



In response to the warning that their license plate could be seized if unpaid, the driver shows an irritated reaction.



[Habitual Delinquent Driver/Voice Altered: "Why are you suddenly coming out and doing this? Shouldn't there have been some prior notice or something?"]



In this crackdown mobilized by Seoul City, 24 autonomous districts, police, and the Korea Expressway Corporation, over 320 delinquent vehicles were caught in just 5 hours.



Most of the drivers caught paid their fines on the spot.



Additionally, license plates were seized from 269 vehicles.



[Jo Soo-jung/Head of Seoul City Tax Division: "Many have intentionally and habitually evaded payment. We hope for a healthy tax culture through voluntary tax payment."]



Seoul City announced that if caught vehicles refuse to pay on-site, towing or auction procedures may be initiated.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!