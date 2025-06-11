NK’s new nuclear facility captured

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, recently stated that a new nuclear facility is being constructed in North Korea's Yongbyon, seemingly similar to the Kangson nuclear facility.



KBS confirmed through satellite images that the new facility, presumed to be the one identified by the IAEA, indeed resembles the Kangson nuclear facility in appearance.



There are analyses suggesting it could be a new uranium enrichment facility.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.



[Report]



North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex in North Pyongan Province.



A new building with a blue roof has been erected between the existing 50-megawatt reactor and the radiochemical laboratory.



Measuring approximately 120 meters in length and 45 meters in width, it is similar in size to the Kangson nuclear facility.



Construction work that involved drilling dozens of holes in the ground has been ongoing since the end of last year; at that time, there were analyses suggesting it was for "radioactive waste disposal," but it is now believed to be likely foundational work for the installation of centrifuges in a uranium enrichment facility.



Previously, Chairman Kim Jong-un claimed during the unveiling of the uranium enrichment facility presumed to be in Kangson last year that "the project to introduce new centrifuges is also in the completion stage," raising the possibility that these upgraded centrifuges may have been installed in large numbers.



[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "To enhance the separation capability of uranium isotopes, the material can be changed from maraging steel (a steel alloy) to carbon fiber, and the length can be slightly increased or the diameter can be slightly enlarged to improve the separation capability."]



North Korea has unusually revealed the interiors of its nuclear facilities last year and this year, showcasing its nuclear material production capabilities.



Similar to Iran, which is using highly enriched uranium as leverage in negotiations with the United States, there are analyses suggesting that North Korea will also utilize this as a bargaining chip in negotiations.



The government stated that it is monitoring North Korea's nuclear activities in cooperation with allied countries such as the United States and urged North Korea to cease all nuclear activities and return to the path of denuclearization and dialogue.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!