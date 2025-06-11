News 9

S. Korea qualifies for World Cup

입력 2025.06.11 (01:15) 수정 2025.06.11 (01:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

South Korea has secured its place in the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time, and right now, the Sangam area is truly a festive scene.

Son Heung-min, unable to hold back his laughter, and the young players created joyful scenes.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young, please tell us more.

[Report]

Yes, many fans gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to celebrate the national football team's qualification for the World Cup.

The Hong Myung-bo team, which has already secured its place in the finals, made a significant change with 7 players swapped compared to the starting lineup in the last match against Iraq.

Kim Joo-sung and Lee Han-beom formed a new central defense partnership, and the attacking line saw Bae Jun-ho and Jeon Jin-woo getting starting opportunities.

In the 11th minute of the first half, a card section was displayed to celebrate the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

This time, Son Heung-min, who was included in the substitute list and watched his teammates' performance from the bench, smiled awkwardly when the camera caught him and the fans erupted in cheers.

Our national team, leading the attack against Kuwait, took the lead in the 30th minute of the first half when Hwang In-beom's sharp corner kick hit Jeon Jin-woo's head and then the opposing defender's thigh before going into the goal.

In the second half, the scoring continued.

In the 6th minute of the second half, Lee Kang-in scored with a quick shot after receiving a pass from Bae Jun-ho, and three minutes later, Oh Hyeon-gyu showcased a wonderful turning shot following another brilliant pass from Bae Jun-ho, quickly widening the score gap.

Lee Jae-sung also scored, and the atmosphere heated up even more when Son Heung-min entered the field as a substitute wearing the captain's armband in the 29th minute of the second half.

If the game ends this way, the Hong Myung-bo team will set a remarkable record of passing the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten for the first time in 16 years since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

After the game ends shortly, there will be a celebration performance, and the players will re-enter the field for a ceremony to celebrate their qualification for the World Cup.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea qualifies for World Cup
    • 입력 2025-06-11 01:15:20
    • 수정2025-06-11 01:17:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

South Korea has secured its place in the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time, and right now, the Sangam area is truly a festive scene.

Son Heung-min, unable to hold back his laughter, and the young players created joyful scenes.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young, please tell us more.

[Report]

Yes, many fans gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to celebrate the national football team's qualification for the World Cup.

The Hong Myung-bo team, which has already secured its place in the finals, made a significant change with 7 players swapped compared to the starting lineup in the last match against Iraq.

Kim Joo-sung and Lee Han-beom formed a new central defense partnership, and the attacking line saw Bae Jun-ho and Jeon Jin-woo getting starting opportunities.

In the 11th minute of the first half, a card section was displayed to celebrate the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.

This time, Son Heung-min, who was included in the substitute list and watched his teammates' performance from the bench, smiled awkwardly when the camera caught him and the fans erupted in cheers.

Our national team, leading the attack against Kuwait, took the lead in the 30th minute of the first half when Hwang In-beom's sharp corner kick hit Jeon Jin-woo's head and then the opposing defender's thigh before going into the goal.

In the second half, the scoring continued.

In the 6th minute of the second half, Lee Kang-in scored with a quick shot after receiving a pass from Bae Jun-ho, and three minutes later, Oh Hyeon-gyu showcased a wonderful turning shot following another brilliant pass from Bae Jun-ho, quickly widening the score gap.

Lee Jae-sung also scored, and the atmosphere heated up even more when Son Heung-min entered the field as a substitute wearing the captain's armband in the 29th minute of the second half.

If the game ends this way, the Hong Myung-bo team will set a remarkable record of passing the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten for the first time in 16 years since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

After the game ends shortly, there will be a celebration performance, and the players will re-enter the field for a ceremony to celebrate their qualification for the World Cup.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.