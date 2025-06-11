S. Korea qualifies for World Cup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea has secured its place in the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time, and right now, the Sangam area is truly a festive scene.



Son Heung-min, unable to hold back his laughter, and the young players created joyful scenes.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young, please tell us more.



[Report]



Yes, many fans gathered at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to celebrate the national football team's qualification for the World Cup.



The Hong Myung-bo team, which has already secured its place in the finals, made a significant change with 7 players swapped compared to the starting lineup in the last match against Iraq.



Kim Joo-sung and Lee Han-beom formed a new central defense partnership, and the attacking line saw Bae Jun-ho and Jeon Jin-woo getting starting opportunities.



In the 11th minute of the first half, a card section was displayed to celebrate the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification.



This time, Son Heung-min, who was included in the substitute list and watched his teammates' performance from the bench, smiled awkwardly when the camera caught him and the fans erupted in cheers.



Our national team, leading the attack against Kuwait, took the lead in the 30th minute of the first half when Hwang In-beom's sharp corner kick hit Jeon Jin-woo's head and then the opposing defender's thigh before going into the goal.



In the second half, the scoring continued.



In the 6th minute of the second half, Lee Kang-in scored with a quick shot after receiving a pass from Bae Jun-ho, and three minutes later, Oh Hyeon-gyu showcased a wonderful turning shot following another brilliant pass from Bae Jun-ho, quickly widening the score gap.



Lee Jae-sung also scored, and the atmosphere heated up even more when Son Heung-min entered the field as a substitute wearing the captain's armband in the 29th minute of the second half.



If the game ends this way, the Hong Myung-bo team will set a remarkable record of passing the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten for the first time in 16 years since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



After the game ends shortly, there will be a celebration performance, and the players will re-enter the field for a ceremony to celebrate their qualification for the World Cup.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



