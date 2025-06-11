News 9

City of Angels falls into chaos

입력 2025.06.11 (01:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Protests against the Trump administration's illegal immigration policies have continued for the fourth day in Los Angeles, USA.

The protests are intensifying in response to President Trump's tough measures, including the deployment of the National Guard.

First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Ji-sook, and then we will connect to the scene.

[Report]

A road leading into downtown LA.

Police cars are blocking the way, and police armed with rubber bullets are stationed everywhere.

[LA Police: "May I ask how long you will be stationed here?"] "I have no information on that."]

On the roadside, a burned autonomous taxi is left abandoned, and the downtown area is covered in graffiti mixed with profanity.

For the fourth day, the renewed protests have focused on illegal immigrant detention centers guarded by the National Guard.

["Peaceful protest!"]

This is a major road leading to the protest site.

As you can see, access for people is completely blocked.

Several helicopters are flying low in the sky, monitoring the movements of the protesters.

Despite the strict control, the number of protesters gradually increased in the afternoon.

Even when the police fired rubber bullets, the dispersed protesters regrouped, raising their voices that such Trump-style tough responses are further provoking them.

[Protester/LA Resident: "That's what the Trump administration wants. I feel personally that he wants to escalate demonstrations, so he has an excuse to bring here the National Guard."]

It is now 8 PM here.

The protesters who gathered early in the morning have been clashing with the police in various parts of downtown.

As night fell, the police began to actively push back against the protesters, and the tension heightened whenever some protesters threw explosive devices resembling fireworks at the police.

The protests are spreading close to Koreatown.

Koreans who experienced the 1992 LA riots had to spend sleepless nights.

[Laura Park/Korean shop owner: "Since the business area is so open, anyone can come in and break the glass or set fire, and we have no choice but to suffer."]

Both the protesters and the police are agitated, raising concerns about larger clashes, and the City of Angels, LA, is descending into chaos.

[Anchor]

Now, we connect to correspondent Kim Ji-sook, who is reporting from LA.

Kim, it must be early morning there, and I see military presence behind you.

More troops are being deployed, right?

[Report]

Yes, this is near a federal building where intense protests have been ongoing.

It is now around 5:30 AM.

Scattered protests continued late into the night, and throughout the night, police and National Guard have been guarding various locations.

In LA, 700 Marines from the elite U.S. military are also deployed, and an additional 2,000 troops are expected to be sent in addition to the already deployed National Guard.

This is a decision made by President Trump, who has labeled the protesters as rioters.

There are concerns that the deployment of troops may provoke the protesters to become more aggressive, but President Trump continues to respond firmly.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit claiming that the mobilization of the National Guard is illegal, and President Trump has expressed support for his arrest.

Some speculate that President Trump may invoke the Insurrection Act to allow Marines and the National Guard to directly participate in immigration enforcement or law enforcement operations.

Despite the ongoing troop deployments, the protests are spreading not only in LA but also to San Francisco, Washington, and New York.

This has been a report from LA.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • City of Angels falls into chaos
    • 입력 2025-06-11 01:15:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Protests against the Trump administration's illegal immigration policies have continued for the fourth day in Los Angeles, USA.

The protests are intensifying in response to President Trump's tough measures, including the deployment of the National Guard.

First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Ji-sook, and then we will connect to the scene.

[Report]

A road leading into downtown LA.

Police cars are blocking the way, and police armed with rubber bullets are stationed everywhere.

[LA Police: "May I ask how long you will be stationed here?"] "I have no information on that."]

On the roadside, a burned autonomous taxi is left abandoned, and the downtown area is covered in graffiti mixed with profanity.

For the fourth day, the renewed protests have focused on illegal immigrant detention centers guarded by the National Guard.

["Peaceful protest!"]

This is a major road leading to the protest site.

As you can see, access for people is completely blocked.

Several helicopters are flying low in the sky, monitoring the movements of the protesters.

Despite the strict control, the number of protesters gradually increased in the afternoon.

Even when the police fired rubber bullets, the dispersed protesters regrouped, raising their voices that such Trump-style tough responses are further provoking them.

[Protester/LA Resident: "That's what the Trump administration wants. I feel personally that he wants to escalate demonstrations, so he has an excuse to bring here the National Guard."]

It is now 8 PM here.

The protesters who gathered early in the morning have been clashing with the police in various parts of downtown.

As night fell, the police began to actively push back against the protesters, and the tension heightened whenever some protesters threw explosive devices resembling fireworks at the police.

The protests are spreading close to Koreatown.

Koreans who experienced the 1992 LA riots had to spend sleepless nights.

[Laura Park/Korean shop owner: "Since the business area is so open, anyone can come in and break the glass or set fire, and we have no choice but to suffer."]

Both the protesters and the police are agitated, raising concerns about larger clashes, and the City of Angels, LA, is descending into chaos.

[Anchor]

Now, we connect to correspondent Kim Ji-sook, who is reporting from LA.

Kim, it must be early morning there, and I see military presence behind you.

More troops are being deployed, right?

[Report]

Yes, this is near a federal building where intense protests have been ongoing.

It is now around 5:30 AM.

Scattered protests continued late into the night, and throughout the night, police and National Guard have been guarding various locations.

In LA, 700 Marines from the elite U.S. military are also deployed, and an additional 2,000 troops are expected to be sent in addition to the already deployed National Guard.

This is a decision made by President Trump, who has labeled the protesters as rioters.

There are concerns that the deployment of troops may provoke the protesters to become more aggressive, but President Trump continues to respond firmly.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit claiming that the mobilization of the National Guard is illegal, and President Trump has expressed support for his arrest.

Some speculate that President Trump may invoke the Insurrection Act to allow Marines and the National Guard to directly participate in immigration enforcement or law enforcement operations.

Despite the ongoing troop deployments, the protests are spreading not only in LA but also to San Francisco, Washington, and New York.

This has been a report from LA.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.