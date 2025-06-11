City of Angels falls into chaos

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Protests against the Trump administration's illegal immigration policies have continued for the fourth day in Los Angeles, USA.



The protests are intensifying in response to President Trump's tough measures, including the deployment of the National Guard.



First, let's watch the report from correspondent Kim Ji-sook, and then we will connect to the scene.



[Report]



A road leading into downtown LA.



Police cars are blocking the way, and police armed with rubber bullets are stationed everywhere.



[LA Police: "May I ask how long you will be stationed here?"] "I have no information on that."]



On the roadside, a burned autonomous taxi is left abandoned, and the downtown area is covered in graffiti mixed with profanity.



For the fourth day, the renewed protests have focused on illegal immigrant detention centers guarded by the National Guard.



["Peaceful protest!"]



This is a major road leading to the protest site.



As you can see, access for people is completely blocked.



Several helicopters are flying low in the sky, monitoring the movements of the protesters.



Despite the strict control, the number of protesters gradually increased in the afternoon.



Even when the police fired rubber bullets, the dispersed protesters regrouped, raising their voices that such Trump-style tough responses are further provoking them.



[Protester/LA Resident: "That's what the Trump administration wants. I feel personally that he wants to escalate demonstrations, so he has an excuse to bring here the National Guard."]



It is now 8 PM here.



The protesters who gathered early in the morning have been clashing with the police in various parts of downtown.



As night fell, the police began to actively push back against the protesters, and the tension heightened whenever some protesters threw explosive devices resembling fireworks at the police.



The protests are spreading close to Koreatown.



Koreans who experienced the 1992 LA riots had to spend sleepless nights.



[Laura Park/Korean shop owner: "Since the business area is so open, anyone can come in and break the glass or set fire, and we have no choice but to suffer."]



Both the protesters and the police are agitated, raising concerns about larger clashes, and the City of Angels, LA, is descending into chaos.



[Anchor]



Now, we connect to correspondent Kim Ji-sook, who is reporting from LA.



Kim, it must be early morning there, and I see military presence behind you.



More troops are being deployed, right?



[Report]



Yes, this is near a federal building where intense protests have been ongoing.



It is now around 5:30 AM.



Scattered protests continued late into the night, and throughout the night, police and National Guard have been guarding various locations.



In LA, 700 Marines from the elite U.S. military are also deployed, and an additional 2,000 troops are expected to be sent in addition to the already deployed National Guard.



This is a decision made by President Trump, who has labeled the protesters as rioters.



There are concerns that the deployment of troops may provoke the protesters to become more aggressive, but President Trump continues to respond firmly.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit claiming that the mobilization of the National Guard is illegal, and President Trump has expressed support for his arrest.



Some speculate that President Trump may invoke the Insurrection Act to allow Marines and the National Guard to directly participate in immigration enforcement or law enforcement operations.



Despite the ongoing troop deployments, the protests are spreading not only in LA but also to San Francisco, Washington, and New York.



This has been a report from LA.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!