Methods of high tax delinquents

Hiding gold bars in a backpack, concealing checks in a pile of waste paper, and trying to avoid taxes despite having wealth—these tricks never seem to end.



Let's take a look at the malicious tax evasion methods reported by Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



As the National Tax Service's tracking team enters, harsh words are thrown.



["What did I do wrong? Call, call, XXX."]



They sold a commercial property in Gangnam, Seoul, and failed to pay over 2 billion won in capital gains tax.



["(I) paid taxes as much as I should, and I’m the one who gave money when this country was in trouble…"]



He is staying at his ex-spouse's house.



100 million won in cash was found in the clothing room.



He was seen carrying a hiking backpack wherever he goes.



The unusual behavior of a tax delinquent who has not paid about 500 million won in capital gains tax was captured.



Upon opening it, gold bars come pouring out.



["Oh, it's gold. Wow…"]



Hundreds of gold bars and cash worth 300 million won.



It looks like a pile of waste paper, but when the newspapers are removed, checks worth 500 million won come pouring out.



Just in 100,000 won checks alone, that's 500 million won.



When forcibly opening an office registered under their mother's name, bundles of foreign currency were found as well.



Here, the total amounts to 1.2 billion won.



In a safe in a house rented under their children's names, there was cash and precious metals worth 100 million won.



The cases revealed by the National Tax Service are just the tip of the iceberg.



Last year, they collected 2.8 trillion won from over 10,000 high-income tax delinquents.



Many of them used various tricks to hide their actual residences.



They lived at different addresses or faked divorces with their spouses.



The National Tax Service is also tracking credit card usage records to identify the actual residences of tax delinquents.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



