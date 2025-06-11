USFK bases still not returned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been a while since the U.S. Forces Korea Command moved to Pyeongtaek, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country have yet to be returned.



The problem is that most of the non-returned bases are prime land with high development potential, which is exacerbating the economic damage to the local communities.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri has the story.



[Report]



Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, which spans 2.5 million square meters.



The U.S. Forces Korea has already moved its main troops to Pyeongtaek, but it is still using the helicopter refueling facility.



Because of this facility, which accounts for 3% of the base area, the entire base has not been returned.



Although the Korean side has promised to provide an alternative facility for the helicopter refueling at Camp Stanley, negotiations are reportedly not going well.



The commercial area in front of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, where the largest number of U.S. troops were stationed in the past, has almost collapsed.



The size of the U.S. military in Dongducheon has decreased to less than one-third of what it used to be.



In contrast, most of the bases that have been returned so far are in mountainous areas, while prime urban land is still being used by the U.S. military.



[Kim Jong-dae/Former Member of Parliament/Phone call: "(The relocation of U.S. military bases) has caused a total disruption in urban planning due to the failure to consistently implement any clear plans and goals."]



The relocation project of U.S. military bases began in 2004.



It has already been 20 years, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country, including Yongsan, have yet to be returned.



The largest U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek had over 90% of its construction costs covered by Korea, and the opening ceremony for the U.S. Forces Korea Command was held in 2018.



[Vincent Brooks/U.S. Forces Korea Commander/2018: "The Republic of Korea investment was over 90% of the costs. And for that 90%, the U.S. remains with you 100%."]



Nevertheless, the Defense Ministry continues to state that it is in ongoing discussions about when the U.S. military will return the key bases it previously used.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



