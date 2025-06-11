News 9

USFK bases still not returned

입력 2025.06.11 (01:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been a while since the U.S. Forces Korea Command moved to Pyeongtaek, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country have yet to be returned.

The problem is that most of the non-returned bases are prime land with high development potential, which is exacerbating the economic damage to the local communities.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri has the story.

[Report]

Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, which spans 2.5 million square meters.

The U.S. Forces Korea has already moved its main troops to Pyeongtaek, but it is still using the helicopter refueling facility.

Because of this facility, which accounts for 3% of the base area, the entire base has not been returned.

Although the Korean side has promised to provide an alternative facility for the helicopter refueling at Camp Stanley, negotiations are reportedly not going well.

The commercial area in front of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, where the largest number of U.S. troops were stationed in the past, has almost collapsed.

The size of the U.S. military in Dongducheon has decreased to less than one-third of what it used to be.

In contrast, most of the bases that have been returned so far are in mountainous areas, while prime urban land is still being used by the U.S. military.

[Kim Jong-dae/Former Member of Parliament/Phone call: "(The relocation of U.S. military bases) has caused a total disruption in urban planning due to the failure to consistently implement any clear plans and goals."]

The relocation project of U.S. military bases began in 2004.

It has already been 20 years, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country, including Yongsan, have yet to be returned.

The largest U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek had over 90% of its construction costs covered by Korea, and the opening ceremony for the U.S. Forces Korea Command was held in 2018.

[Vincent Brooks/U.S. Forces Korea Commander/2018: "The Republic of Korea investment was over 90% of the costs. And for that 90%, the U.S. remains with you 100%."]

Nevertheless, the Defense Ministry continues to state that it is in ongoing discussions about when the U.S. military will return the key bases it previously used.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • USFK bases still not returned
    • 입력 2025-06-11 01:15:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been a while since the U.S. Forces Korea Command moved to Pyeongtaek, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country have yet to be returned.

The problem is that most of the non-returned bases are prime land with high development potential, which is exacerbating the economic damage to the local communities.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri has the story.

[Report]

Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, which spans 2.5 million square meters.

The U.S. Forces Korea has already moved its main troops to Pyeongtaek, but it is still using the helicopter refueling facility.

Because of this facility, which accounts for 3% of the base area, the entire base has not been returned.

Although the Korean side has promised to provide an alternative facility for the helicopter refueling at Camp Stanley, negotiations are reportedly not going well.

The commercial area in front of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, where the largest number of U.S. troops were stationed in the past, has almost collapsed.

The size of the U.S. military in Dongducheon has decreased to less than one-third of what it used to be.

In contrast, most of the bases that have been returned so far are in mountainous areas, while prime urban land is still being used by the U.S. military.

[Kim Jong-dae/Former Member of Parliament/Phone call: "(The relocation of U.S. military bases) has caused a total disruption in urban planning due to the failure to consistently implement any clear plans and goals."]

The relocation project of U.S. military bases began in 2004.

It has already been 20 years, but 11 U.S. military bases across the country, including Yongsan, have yet to be returned.

The largest U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek had over 90% of its construction costs covered by Korea, and the opening ceremony for the U.S. Forces Korea Command was held in 2018.

[Vincent Brooks/U.S. Forces Korea Commander/2018: "The Republic of Korea investment was over 90% of the costs. And for that 90%, the U.S. remains with you 100%."]

Nevertheless, the Defense Ministry continues to state that it is in ongoing discussions about when the U.S. military will return the key bases it previously used.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.
이채리
이채리

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.