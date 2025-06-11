Norway secures four straight wins

동영상 고정 취소

In the World Cup European qualifiers, 'monster striker' Haaland scored the winning goal, leading Norway to its fourth consecutive victory.



Norway is cruising towards its first qualification for the finals in 28 years.



The scene that football fans were looking forward to unfolded during Norway's counterattack.



Haaland received a pass from 'genius midfielder' Ødegaard and connected with a shot.



Although the ball hit the goalpost, Haaland quickly rushed in to score again.



With Haaland's winning goal, Norway continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory.



If Norway, led by its 'golden generation', qualifies for the finals after 28 years, Haaland could also challenge for the title of World Cup top scorer.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!