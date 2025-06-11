Norway secures four straight wins
입력 2025.06.11 (01:32) 수정 2025.06.11 (01:32)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the World Cup European qualifiers, 'monster striker' Haaland scored the winning goal, leading Norway to its fourth consecutive victory.
Norway is cruising towards its first qualification for the finals in 28 years.
The scene that football fans were looking forward to unfolded during Norway's counterattack.
Haaland received a pass from 'genius midfielder' Ødegaard and connected with a shot.
Although the ball hit the goalpost, Haaland quickly rushed in to score again.
With Haaland's winning goal, Norway continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory.
If Norway, led by its 'golden generation', qualifies for the finals after 28 years, Haaland could also challenge for the title of World Cup top scorer.
Norway is cruising towards its first qualification for the finals in 28 years.
The scene that football fans were looking forward to unfolded during Norway's counterattack.
Haaland received a pass from 'genius midfielder' Ødegaard and connected with a shot.
Although the ball hit the goalpost, Haaland quickly rushed in to score again.
With Haaland's winning goal, Norway continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory.
If Norway, led by its 'golden generation', qualifies for the finals after 28 years, Haaland could also challenge for the title of World Cup top scorer.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Norway secures four straight wins
-
- 입력 2025-06-11 01:32:16
- 수정2025-06-11 01:32:59
In the World Cup European qualifiers, 'monster striker' Haaland scored the winning goal, leading Norway to its fourth consecutive victory.
Norway is cruising towards its first qualification for the finals in 28 years.
The scene that football fans were looking forward to unfolded during Norway's counterattack.
Haaland received a pass from 'genius midfielder' Ødegaard and connected with a shot.
Although the ball hit the goalpost, Haaland quickly rushed in to score again.
With Haaland's winning goal, Norway continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory.
If Norway, led by its 'golden generation', qualifies for the finals after 28 years, Haaland could also challenge for the title of World Cup top scorer.
Norway is cruising towards its first qualification for the finals in 28 years.
The scene that football fans were looking forward to unfolded during Norway's counterattack.
Haaland received a pass from 'genius midfielder' Ødegaard and connected with a shot.
Although the ball hit the goalpost, Haaland quickly rushed in to score again.
With Haaland's winning goal, Norway continued its winning streak with a 1-0 victory.
If Norway, led by its 'golden generation', qualifies for the finals after 28 years, Haaland could also challenge for the title of World Cup top scorer.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.