Samsung sends six to Dream All-Star

Looking at the results of the first All-Star tally, it seems that popularity came before records after all.



Just now, Samsung, which defeated Kia, had an impressive six players ranked first in the Dream All-Star.



Samsung's surprise card, Kim Tae-hoon, hit a ball that passed the first baseman against Kia's ace, Nail, allowing two Samsung runners to cross home plate.



Additionally, slugger Park Byung-ho achieved his 13th consecutive season with 10 home runs, and Lee Jae-hyun launched a tremendous grand slam, leading Samsung to a complete victory over Kia.



Starting pitcher Won Tae-in, catcher Kang Min-ho, first baseman Diaz, second baseman Ryu Ji-hyeok, and outfielders Koo Ja-wook and Kim Ji-chan are all part of the six players currently ranked in the first tally, all belonging to Samsung.



In terms of contribution compared to alternative players by position, two Samsung players ranked first, showcasing their popularity with a total of six selections.



