Yes24 admits to hacking incident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The famous online bookstore Yes24 has been down for two days due to hacking.



Yes24 initially did not disclose the hacking incident but later acknowledged it.



Following a series of hacking incidents, including those involving SK Telecom, users are once again worried about personal information leaks.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.



[Report]



A notice stating that services are unavailable is displayed on the homepage of the representative online bookstore 'Yes24'.



The service became inaccessible due to a hacking attack around 4 AM yesterday (June 9).



As a result, all services of 'Yes24', including book orders and ticket reservations, have been suspended.



The application used on smartphones is also down.



Immediately after the hacking incident, 'Yes24' reported it to the Korea Internet & Security Agency, but only informed users of a system failure without mentioning the hacking.



The company later released a statement and admitted to the hacking.



The hacking method identified so far is a ransomware approach, where hackers use malicious code to encrypt information on servers or computers and then demand money to decrypt it.



[Lee Hyung-taek/Director of the Korea Ransomware Response Center: "This is a typical 'hacking-type ransomware attack'. If the ransom is not paid, the stolen data will be sold on the dark web."]



It has been reported that the company has been unable to decrypt the member information encrypted by the hackers.



However, the company claims that there is no evidence of personal information leakage.



'Yes24' stated that the delay in customer communication was due to the urgent recovery process and that they would prepare specific compensation plans for the members affected by this incident.



This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!