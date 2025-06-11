Race for DP Floor Leader

동영상 고정 취소

Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo, who are challenging for the next floor leader of the Democratic Party, held a debate today (June 10) ahead of the voting by party members.



They both expressed their commitment to end the internal conflict and support the Lee Jae-myung government, but the votes of the 'pro-Lee' party members, which will be reflected in this election, are expected to be a variable.



Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The two lawmakers are challenging for the floor leader of the ruling party for the first time.



They raised their voices in unison to firmly support President Lee Jae-myung.



[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will establish the best party-government relationship to ensure the President's governance philosophy is implemented without a hitch."]



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I, floor leader Seo Young-kyo, have worked closely with the President. I will communicate sufficiently with the President..."]



Since this election will reflect the votes of party members at a 20% rate for the first time, it seems they are conscious of the 'pro-Lee' sentiment among the party's mainstream.



Considering the number of seats, the results of the party member voting will have an effect equivalent to more than 33 seats, significantly influencing the outcome.



The two candidates emphasized that 'ending the internal conflict' and 'revitalizing people's livelihoods' are the top priorities.



[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will ensure that those responsible for the internal conflict cannot set foot in society again."]



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "It is time to end the internal conflict and revive the economy."]



Representative Kim emphasized 'political restoration' in line with the government's policy of integration and cooperation.



[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I will recognize the opposition party as a partner for dialogue and pursue political restoration."]



Representative Seo also stated that she would engage in dialogue with the opposition, but made her stance clear at the opposition's demand for the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "There is something I am firm about. The Legislation and Judiciary Committee is not something the People Power Party should even dream of."]



The Democratic Party will conduct online voting for party members for two days starting the day after tomorrow (June 12) and will elect a new floor leader through a vote by lawmakers on the 13th.



Meanwhile, Representative Kim Byung-ki refuted media reports from 2016 that his wife solicited a high-ranking official at the National Intelligence Service for their son's employment, stating, "There is no problem," and announced that he would request an investigation into the data leak.



This is KBS News Won Dong-hee.



