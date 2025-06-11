News 9

Race for DP Floor Leader

입력 2025.06.11 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo, who are challenging for the next floor leader of the Democratic Party, held a debate today (June 10) ahead of the voting by party members.

They both expressed their commitment to end the internal conflict and support the Lee Jae-myung government, but the votes of the 'pro-Lee' party members, which will be reflected in this election, are expected to be a variable.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The two lawmakers are challenging for the floor leader of the ruling party for the first time.

They raised their voices in unison to firmly support President Lee Jae-myung.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will establish the best party-government relationship to ensure the President's governance philosophy is implemented without a hitch."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I, floor leader Seo Young-kyo, have worked closely with the President. I will communicate sufficiently with the President..."]

Since this election will reflect the votes of party members at a 20% rate for the first time, it seems they are conscious of the 'pro-Lee' sentiment among the party's mainstream.

Considering the number of seats, the results of the party member voting will have an effect equivalent to more than 33 seats, significantly influencing the outcome.

The two candidates emphasized that 'ending the internal conflict' and 'revitalizing people's livelihoods' are the top priorities.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will ensure that those responsible for the internal conflict cannot set foot in society again."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "It is time to end the internal conflict and revive the economy."]

Representative Kim emphasized 'political restoration' in line with the government's policy of integration and cooperation.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I will recognize the opposition party as a partner for dialogue and pursue political restoration."]

Representative Seo also stated that she would engage in dialogue with the opposition, but made her stance clear at the opposition's demand for the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "There is something I am firm about. The Legislation and Judiciary Committee is not something the People Power Party should even dream of."]

The Democratic Party will conduct online voting for party members for two days starting the day after tomorrow (June 12) and will elect a new floor leader through a vote by lawmakers on the 13th.

Meanwhile, Representative Kim Byung-ki refuted media reports from 2016 that his wife solicited a high-ranking official at the National Intelligence Service for their son's employment, stating, "There is no problem," and announced that he would request an investigation into the data leak.

This is KBS News Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Race for DP Floor Leader
    • 입력 2025-06-11 01:32:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Representatives Kim Byung-ki and Seo Young-kyo, who are challenging for the next floor leader of the Democratic Party, held a debate today (June 10) ahead of the voting by party members.

They both expressed their commitment to end the internal conflict and support the Lee Jae-myung government, but the votes of the 'pro-Lee' party members, which will be reflected in this election, are expected to be a variable.

Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The two lawmakers are challenging for the floor leader of the ruling party for the first time.

They raised their voices in unison to firmly support President Lee Jae-myung.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will establish the best party-government relationship to ensure the President's governance philosophy is implemented without a hitch."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I, floor leader Seo Young-kyo, have worked closely with the President. I will communicate sufficiently with the President..."]

Since this election will reflect the votes of party members at a 20% rate for the first time, it seems they are conscious of the 'pro-Lee' sentiment among the party's mainstream.

Considering the number of seats, the results of the party member voting will have an effect equivalent to more than 33 seats, significantly influencing the outcome.

The two candidates emphasized that 'ending the internal conflict' and 'revitalizing people's livelihoods' are the top priorities.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "We will ensure that those responsible for the internal conflict cannot set foot in society again."]

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "It is time to end the internal conflict and revive the economy."]

Representative Kim emphasized 'political restoration' in line with the government's policy of integration and cooperation.

[Kim Byung-ki/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "I will recognize the opposition party as a partner for dialogue and pursue political restoration."]

Representative Seo also stated that she would engage in dialogue with the opposition, but made her stance clear at the opposition's demand for the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Floor Leader Candidate: "There is something I am firm about. The Legislation and Judiciary Committee is not something the People Power Party should even dream of."]

The Democratic Party will conduct online voting for party members for two days starting the day after tomorrow (June 12) and will elect a new floor leader through a vote by lawmakers on the 13th.

Meanwhile, Representative Kim Byung-ki refuted media reports from 2016 that his wife solicited a high-ranking official at the National Intelligence Service for their son's employment, stating, "There is no problem," and announced that he would request an investigation into the data leak.

This is KBS News Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 <br>수사

3개 대형수사 동시 착수…‘윤 외환 혐의’까지 집중 수사
‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…<br>경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선

‘공직자 국민 추천제’ 시행…경제·외교 분야 차관급 인선
이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 <br>추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”

이 대통령 대장동 재판도 기일 추후지정…“헌법 84조 적용”
[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구

[단독] 불닭볶음면부터 제네시스까지…중기부 ‘꼼꼼한’ 협찬 요구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.