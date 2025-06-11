News 9

Check tires before rainy season

[Anchor]

As we enter the peak summer weather, the rainy season is also approaching.

Before that, it is essential to check your tires.

It has been shown that worn tires increase the stopping distance on wet roads by 1.6 times, raising the risk of accidents.

This is Sung Yong-hee reporting.

[Report]

A tow truck is pulling away a damaged car while other vehicles pass by cautiously.

A passenger car skidded on a wet road and crashed into the guardrail on the highway.

During the rainy season, traffic accidents on wet roads surge like this, and we conducted an experiment to see how tire condition affects a vehicle's braking power.

In wet conditions, a vehicle with normal tires came to a stop after traveling an additional 35 meters when it braked suddenly at 80 km/h.

In contrast, a vehicle with severely worn tires skidded for 55 meters before stopping.

The braking distance is 1.6 times longer.

Even during a curve at 90 km/h, the vehicle with normal tires only slightly drifted outward, while the vehicle with worn tires completely left its lane.

[Choi Sang-il/Researcher at a tire company: "With worn tires, it feels more like the tires are floating on water rather than gripping the road well, and it felt very slippery."]

Normal tires expel water through their tread patterns, but worn tires have almost no tread, reducing drainage capability and making them prone to hydroplaning.

Maintaining the proper air pressure set for each vehicle is also important.

[Park Jong-min/Researcher at a tire company: "In summer, some people lower the air pressure a bit. This is a common misconception. You need to maintain the proper air pressure to reduce hydroplaning that occurs with tires."]

Experts recommend that during the rainy season, tires should be checked frequently, and if the tread depth is less than 3mm, they should be replaced.

This is KBS News, Sung Yong-hee.

