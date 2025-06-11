[News Today] Triple special probes to begin

[LEAD]

The cabinet has approved three special prosecution bills. These mark the first laws enacted under the Lee Jae-myung government. With the so-called triple special prosecution acts now in place, a large-scale investigation involving up to 120 prosecutors is set to begin.



[REPORT]

Three special prosecution bills led by the Democratic Party were approved by the cabinet after passing the National Assembly.



These special counsel bills presented to address various allegations raised during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration became the first legislated laws of the Lee Jae-myung government.



Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson

These are measures to respond to the people's desire to judge the insurrection and restore Constitutional order endorsed through the presidential election.



These so-called 'triple special prosecution acts' all target ex-President Yoon as well as politicians from the former ruling camp.



The special prosecution team for insurrection charges is to investigate eleven allegations associated with ex-President Yoon's declaration of martial law on December 3rd.



In addition to the allegations of the former president leading an insurrection and abusing his authority, he is also suspected of trying to provoke North Korea's attacks by sending unmanned drones to Pyongyang.



Prof. Lee Chang-hyun / Hankuk Univ. of Foreign Studies

Remarks and actions of then-cabinet members should be investigated, many PPP members were allegedly involved, so there will be an extensive investigation.



Special prosecutors investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee will look into sixteen allegations.



They include: the manipulation of Deutsche Motors stock prices.



Personnel interference by power broker Myung Tae-kyun.



And the route change of the Yangpyeong Expressway.



The special counsel team on the death of a marine will probe eight allegations, from the circumstances of Marine Corporal Chae's death to outside pressure on the investigation from former President Yoon.



Unprecedented simultaneous investigation into three special counsel cases is expected to begin early next month once a special counsel and temporarily transferred prosecutors are assigned to each case.



The number of prosecutors eligible for temporary transfer amounts to 120, namely 60 for the insurrection case, 40 for Kim Keon-hee's case, and 20 for the marine death case.