[News Today] “Possible new NK enrichment facility”

A new facility is rising at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex. The International Atomic Energy Agency flagged signs of construction, and KBS satellite analysis confirms a structure resembling the Kangson nuclear facility. If it turns out to be another uranium enrichment site, experts warn it could greatly boost the North's nuclear material output.



North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear complex in Pyonganbukdo Province.



Between an existing 50 megawatt nuclear reactor and a radiochemical lab, a blue roofed building is newly built.



120 meters wide and 45 meters long, the size is similar to the Kangson nuclear facility.



It's the very site where construction work of drilling several dozen holes on the ground has been taking place since late last year.



At the time, some speculated it to be a radioactive waste burial site but pundits now say the construction was likely foundation work to install centrifuges within a uranium enrichment facility.



While unveiling an enrichment facility suspected to be that of Kangson last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claimed a project to introduce a new centrifuge was in the final stages.



It's possible that advanced type of centrifuge may have been installed in large numbers.



Lee Chun-geun / Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning

To improve uranium isotope separation ability, the North may shift focus to changing from maraging steel to carbon fiber or extending length or diameter.



Last year and this year, the North, in an unusual move, disclosed the interior of nuclear facilities, flaunting its nuclear material production capability.



Experts note that just like Iran which is holding nuclear negotiations with the U.S. using enriched uranium as leverage, Pyongyang may also utilize it as a bargaining chip.