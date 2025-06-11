[News Today] Gov't demands companies' sponsorships

[LEAD]

As South Korea prepares to host this year's APEC Summit in Gyeongju this October, a series of ministerial meetings and events are underway. KBS has uncovered that the Ministry of SMEs and Startups sought large-scale sponsorships from major conglomerates during the preparation process, fueling further controversy.



[REPORT]

The APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting is to be held on Jejudo Island in September over five days.



Around 20 countries will join the event. The SMEs ministry, which is hosting it, is preparing various programs like forums and festivals in addition to the main session.



The budget is estimated at 1.5 billion won (USD 1.1 mn).



As more funds will likely be needed, the ministry held relay meetings with more than 10 corporations for over a month starting last October.



Meeting records obtained by KBS show that Samsung Electronics was asked to provide equipment like tablet PCs, while Hyundai Motor was asked to supply 30 Genesis-level escort vehicles.



Samyang Foods was told to set up a pavilion for publicizing Korean food and provide Buldak noodles.



SK Telecom was asked to install Wi-Fi at the venue.



CJ, which runs Olive Young, was asked to sponsor cosmetic gift sets, while Hanwha was asked to sponsor a fireworks show.



The ministry also requested five banks provide 100 million won (USD 73,000) in cash each.



Staff at conglomerate/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

Rare for government ministry to directly request sponsorship from companies.



After media inquiries began, the ministry said it requested sponsorships because of the lack of funds needed to organize so many events.



It added that the intention was to promote coexistence between large corporations and SMEs.