[News Today] Malicious schemes by tax defaulters

입력 2025.06.11 (15:46) 수정 2025.06.11 (15:51)

[LEAD]
The tricks to dodge taxes are growing ever more brazen. And more creative. From hidden safes to backpacks full of gold. Even wads of cash stashed under piles of scrap paper. A recent crackdown by the National Tax Service is exposing just how far some major tax defaulters are willing to go to conceal their wealth.

[REPORT]
A National Tax Service team is met with verbal abuse as they enter a house.

"I did nothing wrong. Call the police!"

This man did not pay around two billion won or roughly 1.5 million U.S. dollars in transfer tax after selling a shopping mall in the Gangnam area.

He was living at the home of his supposedly divorced wife.

The NTS team found 100 million won or some 73,000 dollars in cash in the dressing room.

This man carried a backpack everywhere he went.

The NTS investigators noticed the strange behavior of a tax defaulter who didn't pay about 500 million won, nearly 370,000 dollars, in transfer tax.

The investigators found several gold bars in the backpack.

"Wow, that's gold."

There were several hundreds of grams of gold and wads of cash.

The total amounted to 300 million won, roughly 220,000 dollars.

In another case, cashier's checks were found under a pile of scrap newspaper.

Each check was for 100,000 won, coming to a total of 500 million won or approximately 370,000 dollars.

"Beep beep beep, warning sound." (forced entry by emergency services)

Tax investigators force open a door to a suspected offender's office registered under his mother's name.

They found a total of 1.2 billion won in Korean and foreign currencies that's about 870,000 dollars.

These cases released by the NTS are only the tip of the iceberg.

The NTS collected 2.8 trillion won or over 2 billion dollars from some 10,000 major tax defaulters.

Most of them used all sorts of tricks to hide their actual residences.

Some lived at a completely different address or faked their divorces.

The NTS is tracking even credit card invoices to find out the actual residences of tax delinquents.

