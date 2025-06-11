[News Today] K-2 rifle found in rental car

[LEAD]

A civilian came across a K-2 rifle left inside a returned rental car that had been forgotten by an Army unit. Alarmingly, the unit remained unaware of the missing weapon for three days.



[REPORT]

A public parking lot in Daegu on Sunday.



A man looking for a car rental discovers a rifle inside one of the parked vehicles.



It's a K-2 rifle mainly used by the Army.



The rental company immediately called the police, which notified the military.



Car rental firm official (VOICE MODIFIED)

A customer found the firearm inside the car and alerted the customer center. We immediately called 112.



The rifle was confirmed as a firearm belonging to a soldier from an Army unit in Daegu.



When a noncommissioned officer from this unit gave a ride to a soldier after training on June 5, that trainee left the firearm inside the car.



The unit was not aware of the missing gun for three days until being contacted by police.



Military authorities are investigating the unit's firearm management and why a rental vehicle was used in troop transport.



Kim Ji-sang / Army public relations, Seoul

A weapons issuance log must be kept and these processes are systemized. The military is investigating.



The event is just the latest in a series of military accidents in recent days, fueling criticism of severe lack of discipline.