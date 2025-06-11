[News Today] State violence symbol reborn

Marking 38 years since the June 10 Democratization Movement, the Namyeong-dong anticommunist security room, once a symbol of oppression, reopened as the democracy movement memorial hall. Torture victims also paid a visit and reflected on the meaning of democracy.



KBS News / (Jan. 15, 1987)

It was announced this afternoon that 21-year-old Park Jong-chul, a junior at Seoul National University's language department died during police inquiry.



KBS News / (May 29, 1987)

As police lieutenant Jo banged the desk, Park made a sound and died.



Thirty eight years ago, Park Jong-chul was taken by police with no knowledge of the reason for his arrest and eventually died while being tortured.



He died at the infamous 'Namyeong-dong anticommunist security room,' a symbol of democratic crackdown under past military dictatorship.



Yoo Dong-woo / Victim of students espionage scandal

One person hit my face with a fist. My face turns and another person hits again.



They kick a stomach, I fall and indiscriminate beating goes on.



A bathtub used in waterboarding and narrow windows, the structure was ideally designed for isolation and torture.



According to official data, over 400 people were tortured at this site.



Yeon Sung-soo / Victim of authoritarian incident

This entire building was a torture chamber and the room a torture instrument.



I feel paralyzed stepping in. The body still remembers.



The home ground of egregious human rights violations has turned into a museum of Korean democracy.



The space where human dignity was grossly trampled upon has been left intact for preservation.



This is so that we do not forget the dark history and remind us that numerous sacrifices were made for the democracy we know of today to take root.