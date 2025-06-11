Special prosecutor pick begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recommendation process for the three special prosecutors regarding the insurrection, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and the deceased Marine has begun.



It is expected that the outlines of the special prosecutors will be revealed as early as this week, and their appointments will likely take place next week.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik immediately requested the appointment of special prosecutors from President Lee Jae-myung after the three special prosecutor laws were promulgated.



Once President Lee requests the National Assembly to recommend candidates for the special prosecutors, the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party must complete their recommendations within three days.



The two parties have already entered the candidate recommendation process.



[Hwang Jeong-ah/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The leadership is currently receiving recommendations for special prosecutor candidates, and we are in the process of compiling a sufficient number of candidates."]



If the two parties each recommend one candidate for the three special prosecutors, President Lee will appoint the special prosecutors within another three days.



Individuals who held high-ranking positions in the prosecution during the Moon Jae-in administration are being considered as strong candidates, and it has been confirmed that kim Yang-soo, former deputy prosecutor at the Busan High Prosecutors' Office, has agreed to be recommended.



Additionally, Lee Jeong-soo, former head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and, Shim Jae-cheol, former head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, are also under consideration.



[Park Seong-jun/Democratic Party Floor Leader/Today/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focused Attention': "There is a high possibility that the (special prosecutor) appointment will happen as early as early next week..."]



The special prosecutor laws for the insurrection and Kim Keon-hee stipulate that the special prosecutors must be appointed within 11 days from the date of enforcement, while the deceased Marine special prosecutor law requires appointments within 12 days.



After that, there will be a 20-day preparation period for the formation of the investigation team, after which the investigation will commence.



The investigation period, including the preparation period, is a maximum of 170 days for the special prosecutors handling insurrection and Kim Keon-hee cases, and up to 140 days for the prosecutor for the deceased Marine.



[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Floor Policy Chief/Yesterday: "It is said that 120 prosecutors will be deployed, and all cases will be concluded within five months."]



The three special prosecutors are expected to set sail and begin full-scale investigations as early as next month.



This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.



