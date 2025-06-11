PPP unity falters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we turn to news from the People Power Party.



The People Power Party today (6.11) united in condemning the postponement of President Lee Jae-myung's trial.



However, the cancellation of a general meeting to discuss party reform issues and the internal audit of party affairs quickly reignited internal conflicts.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.



[Report]



A general meeting of the People Power Party was held in front of the Seoul High Court.



They criticized the repeated postponements of criminal trials against President Lee Jae-myung as 'destruction of the constitution' and 'submission of the judiciary' in unison.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The rule of law and liberal democracy in the Republic of Korea are being destroyed by absolute power."]



They stated that no one, including the president, should be exempt from the law and announced a strong response, including legal actions and relay protests.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The People Power Party will fight to restore a country where everyone is equal before the law."]



However, this united front fell apart in just four hours.



The National Assembly general meeting, which was supposed to discuss party reform measures, was abruptly canceled.



The floor leadership stated that the newly elected floor leadership next week would continue the discussions.



[Park Hyung-soo/Chief Deputy Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "If we continue to exchange opinions back and forth, there is a high possibility that it will appear as if there are conflicts or disputes..."]



Chairman Kim Yong-tae and pro-Han members argued that hearing various opinions is democracy and demanded an early general meeting.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "I am very disappointed that I was notified only through a text message without any prior contact."]



Meanwhile, the People Power Party has begun an audit regarding the replacement of the presidential candidate as directed by Chairman Kim.



They plan to start interviews with then emergency committee members from tomorrow (6.12).



The People Power Party's standing advisory committee stated that while comprehensive reform is necessary, the internal audit of party affairs, which could accelerate the division of the party, should be approached with caution.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



