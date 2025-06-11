Presidential aide faces new scandal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another allegation has been added regarding Oh Kwang-soo, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.



This time, it is alleged that he was involved in a name-lending loan during his time as a prosecutor.



The People Power Party has demanded Oh's resignation, while the presidential office acknowledged some inappropriate conduct but refrained from commenting on his future.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Oh Kwang-soo, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, has been revealed to have managed a property under a borrowed name in his spouse's name, which was omitted from his asset declaration.



Just a day after expressing that he feels "sorry and embarrassed," new allegations have emerged.



Media reports have surfaced claiming that he took out a name-lending loan of about 1.5 billion won in the name of a friend during his time as a prosecutor.



The People Power Party has launched an offensive, stating that a thorough investigation is inevitable.



They have also demanded Oh's resignation and an apology from the presidential office for the failure in personnel verification.



[Lee Jun-woo/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "If a person under suspicion of asset concealment holds the position of Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs, which public official would fear the office? It is mocking the public service of the Republic of Korea."]



Within the ruling party, some have countered that it is still the early days of the administration and pointed to issues with the previous administration's personnel system.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party/YTN Radio 'News Fighting': "We will address the shortcomings in personnel verification from the previous administration and establish a thorough personnel verification system going forward."]



In response to the ongoing controversies surrounding Oh, the presidential office released a statement after two days.



They stated, "We believe there has been some inappropriate conduct," but added, "Oh himself has expressed his regret well."



When asked whether they are reviewing Oh's future, the presidential office did not provide a direct answer.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!