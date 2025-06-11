News 9

Lee's call with Czech PM

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

[Anchor]

President Lee continued his diplomatic efforts today (June 11) by speaking with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

The two countries agreed to expand their cooperation into a comprehensive partnership.

The number of public official recommendations from citizens exceeded 10,000 in just one day.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung had a phone call with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for about 20 minutes today.

This is the fourth call following major countries such as the United States, Japan, and China, and it is interpreted as a reflection of the cooperation between the two countries, including recent contracts for new nuclear power plants.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "They evaluated the final contract for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany, Czech Republic, signed on June 4, and agreed that it serves as a cornerstone for further expanding economic cooperation between the two countries."]

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation beyond nuclear power to include advanced industries, infrastructure, and energy, among various fields.

There are also observations that the Lee administration, which emphasizes pragmatism in energy policy, may actively engage in future nuclear power exports.

Meanwhile, the public recommendation system for key officials, including ministers and vice ministers, received over 10,000 recommendations in just one day.

The Presidential Office stated that the most recommendations were for the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Health and Welfare, and the Prosecutor General.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "This is evidence of the high interest in talented individuals who can effectively implement the government's tasks of prosecutorial reform and welfare policies that resonate with the public."]

However, it has not yet been determined how the public recommendations will be reflected in actual appointments.

A Presidential Office official explained that they plan to report the candidates filtered from the recommendation results to President Yoon and discuss the appointment plan together.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

