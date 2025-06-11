KOSPI tops 2,900

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The KOSPI continued its upward trend today (6.11), recovering the 2,900 mark for the first time in nearly three and a half years.



There are also expectations that it will rise further if the shareholder-friendly bills currently pending are passed.



Reporter Park Chan has the story.



[Report]



The KOSPI is at 2,907 points.



It has surpassed the 2,900 mark for the first time since Jan. 2022.



Foreign investors, who had reduced their holdings to the lowest level in history, have returned, and the index has risen by 209 points since the presidential election.



[Seo Sang-young/Head of WM Innovation Division, Mirae Asset Securities: "You can see this as a result of net buying due to the influx of policy expectations regarding the new government."]



A representative bill is the amendment to the Commercial Act.



It has strengthened the protection of minority shareholders compared to the proposal that was discarded two months ago due to a veto.



In addition to the directors' duty of loyalty to shareholders and the mandatory electronic general meetings, it has added a so-called '3% rule' that limits the maximum shareholding of the largest shareholder to 3% when electing audit committee members, along with the mandatory cumulative voting system.



Although there has been a slowdown in pace ahead of meetings with the heads of the five major groups, the plan for amendment itself has been reaffirmed.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "It would be about curbing the tyranny of the small amount of major shareholders and the abuse of management rights, and the amendment to the Commercial Act would fall under that."]



If the Commercial Act is a whip for major shareholders, the carrot is the tax law.



The dividend payout ratio of non-financial listed companies is around 19%.



This means that if a company's net profit is 10 billion won, it distributes 1.9 billion won to shareholders, which is significantly lower than major stock markets in the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan.



Currently, if financial income, including dividends, exceeds 20 million won annually, it is taxed as comprehensive income along with other income.



If the total exceeds 1 billion won, the tax rate is 45%.



Almost half could be tax, but the ruling party is pushing for separate taxation.



They recently proposed a tax law amendment that would tax dividends at a rate of 10-20% if more than 35% of net profit is distributed as dividends.



The intention is to reduce taxes for major shareholders while encouraging more dividends for minority shareholders.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



