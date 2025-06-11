Lee's stock market policy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung, who promised a KOSPI of 5,000, visited the Korea Exchange as his first economic field activity.



He emphasized that creating a transparent market is a priority, stating that unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation will be strictly punished under a one-strike-out policy, and that ill-gotten gains will be recovered.



The first report is by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung, who promised to revitalize the stock market, visited the Market Surveillance Headquarters of the Korea Exchange.



He pointed out that the undervaluation of our stock market is due to a loss of trust.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "It's too unfair and opaque, and when people from other countries see it, they think, 'How can I trust that market?'"]



He also mentioned the issue of lenient punishments.



He expressed his determination to introduce a one-strike-out system for unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation and to recover ill-gotten gains.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will make today the first day to clearly show that playing around in the South Korean stock market will lead to ruin."]



He instructed to improve the system to quickly detect unfair trading in response to new methods and to consider expanding the organization and personnel.



He also listened to the difficulties faced by the staff in charge.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "Feel free to speak. Think of me as your older brother."]



In response to the criticism that the criteria for insider trading, a typical unfair trading practice, do not reflect reality, he ordered immediate improvements to be made.



He also mentioned that he is preparing tax reforms to promote dividends so that stocks can become an alternative investment tool comparable to real estate.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "Receiving interim dividends can help with living expenses, which in turn helps domestic demand and contributes to a virtuous economic cycle, but in our country, dividends are not paid."]



Although there are many complaints from individual investors about the short-selling system, he stated that it cannot be abolished, but emphasized that intentional abuse should be met with business suspensions or expulsions.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



