News 9

Lee's stock market policy

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who promised a KOSPI of 5,000, visited the Korea Exchange as his first economic field activity.

He emphasized that creating a transparent market is a priority, stating that unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation will be strictly punished under a one-strike-out policy, and that ill-gotten gains will be recovered.

The first report is by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung, who promised to revitalize the stock market, visited the Market Surveillance Headquarters of the Korea Exchange.

He pointed out that the undervaluation of our stock market is due to a loss of trust.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It's too unfair and opaque, and when people from other countries see it, they think, 'How can I trust that market?'"]

He also mentioned the issue of lenient punishments.

He expressed his determination to introduce a one-strike-out system for unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation and to recover ill-gotten gains.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will make today the first day to clearly show that playing around in the South Korean stock market will lead to ruin."]

He instructed to improve the system to quickly detect unfair trading in response to new methods and to consider expanding the organization and personnel.

He also listened to the difficulties faced by the staff in charge.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Feel free to speak. Think of me as your older brother."]

In response to the criticism that the criteria for insider trading, a typical unfair trading practice, do not reflect reality, he ordered immediate improvements to be made.

He also mentioned that he is preparing tax reforms to promote dividends so that stocks can become an alternative investment tool comparable to real estate.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Receiving interim dividends can help with living expenses, which in turn helps domestic demand and contributes to a virtuous economic cycle, but in our country, dividends are not paid."]

Although there are many complaints from individual investors about the short-selling system, he stated that it cannot be abolished, but emphasized that intentional abuse should be met with business suspensions or expulsions.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee's stock market policy
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who promised a KOSPI of 5,000, visited the Korea Exchange as his first economic field activity.

He emphasized that creating a transparent market is a priority, stating that unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation will be strictly punished under a one-strike-out policy, and that ill-gotten gains will be recovered.

The first report is by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung, who promised to revitalize the stock market, visited the Market Surveillance Headquarters of the Korea Exchange.

He pointed out that the undervaluation of our stock market is due to a loss of trust.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It's too unfair and opaque, and when people from other countries see it, they think, 'How can I trust that market?'"]

He also mentioned the issue of lenient punishments.

He expressed his determination to introduce a one-strike-out system for unfair trading practices such as stock manipulation and to recover ill-gotten gains.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I will make today the first day to clearly show that playing around in the South Korean stock market will lead to ruin."]

He instructed to improve the system to quickly detect unfair trading in response to new methods and to consider expanding the organization and personnel.

He also listened to the difficulties faced by the staff in charge.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Feel free to speak. Think of me as your older brother."]

In response to the criticism that the criteria for insider trading, a typical unfair trading practice, do not reflect reality, he ordered immediate improvements to be made.

He also mentioned that he is preparing tax reforms to promote dividends so that stocks can become an alternative investment tool comparable to real estate.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "Receiving interim dividends can help with living expenses, which in turn helps domestic demand and contributes to a virtuous economic cycle, but in our country, dividends are not paid."]

Although there are many complaints from individual investors about the short-selling system, he stated that it cannot be abolished, but emphasized that intentional abuse should be met with business suspensions or expulsions.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.