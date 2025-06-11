Loudspeaker broadcasts to NK halted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The psychological warfare tool that North Korea is most sensitive about is the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North.



Since its first implementation in 1963, the broadcasts have been repeatedly suspended and resumed according to the ups and downs of inter-Korean relations.



In the 2000s, when exchanges and cooperation were in full swing, the loudspeakers were even dismantled, but in response to North Korea's 'landmine provocation' in 2015, the broadcasts resumed after an 11-year hiatus.



This led North Korea to fire artillery towards the loudspeakers in retaliation, escalating tensions to a peak.



Although the broadcasts were suspended just 15 days after their resumption due to an inter-Korean agreement, they started again the following year after North Korea's fourth nuclear test.



After the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration agreement, the loudspeakers were halted, but they were turned back on last year due to North Korea's balloon launches.



The loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North have become a 'barometer' of military tension between the two Koreas.



Today (June 11), under President Lee Jae-myung's directive, the broadcasts were halted for the first time in a year.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin will explain the background.



[Report]



In accordance with President Lee's directive, the military ceased all loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North in border areas at 2 PM, marking a year since the last broadcast.



The presidential office stated that this is a measure aimed at restoring trust between the two Koreas and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.



[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "In light of the recent absence of significant provocations from North Korea, this decision was made as a preemptive measure to ease tensions..."]



It emphasized that this is a practical measure to alleviate the suffering of residents who have been affected by North Korea's noise broadcasts.



It was stated that there was "no prior consultation with North Korea," but the use of the term 'suspension' rather than 'cessation' implies a temporary halt, suggesting a call for reciprocal measures such as North Korea's cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the South.



This interpretation leaves open the possibility of resuming broadcasts at any time, depending on North Korea's actions.



Previously, the Ministry of Unification also requested that civilian organizations cease the distribution of leaflets to the North, and since President Lee has pledged to restore the September 19 military agreement, further measures to ease tensions and create a dialogue atmosphere are expected.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "(The cessation of) loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North can be seen as a conciliatory signal towards North Korea, symbolizing the new government's practical approach to reducing military tensions and exploring dialogue possibilities."]



However, there are predictions that it is uncertain whether North Korea, which has declared a 'hostile relationship' and continued measures to sever ties with the South, will respond immediately.



As of now, there has been no response from North Korea regarding this measure.



This is KBS News' Jang Hyuk-jin.



