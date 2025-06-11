News 9

Loudspeaker broadcasts to NK halted

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The psychological warfare tool that North Korea is most sensitive about is the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North.

Since its first implementation in 1963, the broadcasts have been repeatedly suspended and resumed according to the ups and downs of inter-Korean relations.

In the 2000s, when exchanges and cooperation were in full swing, the loudspeakers were even dismantled, but in response to North Korea's 'landmine provocation' in 2015, the broadcasts resumed after an 11-year hiatus.

This led North Korea to fire artillery towards the loudspeakers in retaliation, escalating tensions to a peak.

Although the broadcasts were suspended just 15 days after their resumption due to an inter-Korean agreement, they started again the following year after North Korea's fourth nuclear test.

After the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration agreement, the loudspeakers were halted, but they were turned back on last year due to North Korea's balloon launches.

The loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North have become a 'barometer' of military tension between the two Koreas.

Today (June 11), under President Lee Jae-myung's directive, the broadcasts were halted for the first time in a year.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin will explain the background.

[Report]

In accordance with President Lee's directive, the military ceased all loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North in border areas at 2 PM, marking a year since the last broadcast.

The presidential office stated that this is a measure aimed at restoring trust between the two Koreas and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "In light of the recent absence of significant provocations from North Korea, this decision was made as a preemptive measure to ease tensions..."]

It emphasized that this is a practical measure to alleviate the suffering of residents who have been affected by North Korea's noise broadcasts.

It was stated that there was "no prior consultation with North Korea," but the use of the term 'suspension' rather than 'cessation' implies a temporary halt, suggesting a call for reciprocal measures such as North Korea's cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the South.

This interpretation leaves open the possibility of resuming broadcasts at any time, depending on North Korea's actions.

Previously, the Ministry of Unification also requested that civilian organizations cease the distribution of leaflets to the North, and since President Lee has pledged to restore the September 19 military agreement, further measures to ease tensions and create a dialogue atmosphere are expected.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "(The cessation of) loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North can be seen as a conciliatory signal towards North Korea, symbolizing the new government's practical approach to reducing military tensions and exploring dialogue possibilities."]

However, there are predictions that it is uncertain whether North Korea, which has declared a 'hostile relationship' and continued measures to sever ties with the South, will respond immediately.

As of now, there has been no response from North Korea regarding this measure.

This is KBS News' Jang Hyuk-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Loudspeaker broadcasts to NK halted
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The psychological warfare tool that North Korea is most sensitive about is the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North.

Since its first implementation in 1963, the broadcasts have been repeatedly suspended and resumed according to the ups and downs of inter-Korean relations.

In the 2000s, when exchanges and cooperation were in full swing, the loudspeakers were even dismantled, but in response to North Korea's 'landmine provocation' in 2015, the broadcasts resumed after an 11-year hiatus.

This led North Korea to fire artillery towards the loudspeakers in retaliation, escalating tensions to a peak.

Although the broadcasts were suspended just 15 days after their resumption due to an inter-Korean agreement, they started again the following year after North Korea's fourth nuclear test.

After the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration agreement, the loudspeakers were halted, but they were turned back on last year due to North Korea's balloon launches.

The loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North have become a 'barometer' of military tension between the two Koreas.

Today (June 11), under President Lee Jae-myung's directive, the broadcasts were halted for the first time in a year.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin will explain the background.

[Report]

In accordance with President Lee's directive, the military ceased all loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North in border areas at 2 PM, marking a year since the last broadcast.

The presidential office stated that this is a measure aimed at restoring trust between the two Koreas and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Kang Yu-jeong/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "In light of the recent absence of significant provocations from North Korea, this decision was made as a preemptive measure to ease tensions..."]

It emphasized that this is a practical measure to alleviate the suffering of residents who have been affected by North Korea's noise broadcasts.

It was stated that there was "no prior consultation with North Korea," but the use of the term 'suspension' rather than 'cessation' implies a temporary halt, suggesting a call for reciprocal measures such as North Korea's cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the South.

This interpretation leaves open the possibility of resuming broadcasts at any time, depending on North Korea's actions.

Previously, the Ministry of Unification also requested that civilian organizations cease the distribution of leaflets to the North, and since President Lee has pledged to restore the September 19 military agreement, further measures to ease tensions and create a dialogue atmosphere are expected.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "(The cessation of) loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North can be seen as a conciliatory signal towards North Korea, symbolizing the new government's practical approach to reducing military tensions and exploring dialogue possibilities."]

However, there are predictions that it is uncertain whether North Korea, which has declared a 'hostile relationship' and continued measures to sever ties with the South, will respond immediately.

As of now, there has been no response from North Korea regarding this measure.

This is KBS News' Jang Hyuk-jin.
장혁진
장혁진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.