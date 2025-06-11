News 9

KF-16 accident in Alaska

[Anchor]

An accident occurred involving our Air Force fighter jet that participated in a joint training exercise in Alaska, U.S.

The pilots had to eject during takeoff due to a problem on the runway.

This is the first time such an accident has happened during overseas training, and the Air Force has dispatched a response team to the site.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

Flames are rising from the front of the fighter jet, and firefighters are moving busily.

The shape of the fighter jet is visible behind the rising smoke.

The aircraft involved is the KF-16 from our Air Force, which participated in the multinational joint training exercise 'Red Flag' held in Alaska.

The aircraft, which departed from the Chungju base on June 5 and arrived in the country, was taking off for local adaptation training ahead of the main exercise.

An anomaly occurred while it was gaining speed on the runway...

The two pilots activated the ejection seats to make an emergency escape from the cockpit.

According to a local military hospital examination, the pilots are resting without any significant injuries.

The canopy covering the cockpit flew off during the emergency ejection, and part of the aircraft was damaged due to the fire.

This is the first accident involving our fighter jet during overseas training, and the military has dispatched a response team.

[Jang Dong-ha/Head of Air Force Public Affairs Team in Seoul: "The military plans to urgently send an accident investigation team and an emergency maintenance team of about 10 members to the U.S. Eielson Air Force Base via the KC-330 air refueling transport."]

The KF-16 fighter jet had incidents in 2021 and 2023 as well, where the pilot ejected during takeoff from the Seosan base in South Chungcheong Province, with the causes being birds and rubber packing being sucked into the engine, respectively.

Regarding this incident, the military plans to investigate the cause in consultation with the U.S. side, considering various possibilities including the entry of foreign substances into the engine during takeoff, pilot error, and aircraft defects.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

