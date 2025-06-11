Soldier leaves rifle in rental car

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported yesterday (June 10) about an incident where a civilian discovered a soldier's rifle left in the trunk of a rental car.



There are many questions remaining, such as why the soldier put the rifle in the trunk and how he was unaware of its loss for three days.



How did such an absurd incident occur? Reporter Yoon Jin has investigated.



[Report]



On June 5, a non-commissioned officer from Army Division A was tasked with escorting a new recruit who had just completed training at the same division's training center.



This recruit was assigned to the military band stationed at the headquarters of Division A.



The non-commissioned officer stated during the military investigation, "At that time, there were no available vehicles in the unit, so I used a rental car after looking for a solution."



After receiving his personal weapon at the unit headquarters, the recruit had to move to the military band building, which was far away.



The non-commissioned officer reportedly took the weapon first instead of the recruit, placed it in the trunk, and then picked up the recruit from the training center to transport him to the military band.



It is said that the non-commissioned officer did this to handle the task efficiently.



However, upon arriving at the destination, he forgot about the rifle that was left in the trunk.



[Eom Hyo-sik/Secretary General of the Defense Security Forum: "The South Korean military is not a poorly equipped army, so why wasn't a vehicle provided when escorting personnel? The military usually checks three key things for any irregularities: personnel, weapons, and ammunition."]



The military, which is sensitive even to the loss of a single shell, placed the weapon in the trunk, an area neither visible nor easily accessible.



Furthermore, the failure to notice the loss of the weapon for three days, despite multiple checks during the day and night shifts, including during entry and exit, has been criticized as a serious lapse in discipline.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



