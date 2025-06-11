Woman self-imprisoned by scam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The methods of voice phishing are becoming increasingly sophisticated.



Now, they extort money by manipulating the victim's psychology.



Recently, a woman who was deceived by the threats of scammers locked herself in a lodging facility and was barely rescued after the police's persistent persuasion.



Lee Yeon-kyung reports.



[Report]



The police respond to a report of suspected voice phishing damage.



A woman’s boyfriend said she was talking to a police investigator and had entered a motel, not coming out for nearly a day.



In the room where the woman in her 20s was alone, a note with the name of a bank was found, indicating clear signs of voice phishing.



["(Can we check your mobile phone?) No. (It seems like you are talking to someone impersonating a police officer.) No, that’s not true."]



The woman does not want to believe the police officer and even pushes back against them.



[Voice Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "What if I do this, and there’s no (malicious app) installed on my phone? What will you do then?"]



After about an hour of persuasion from the dedicated voice phishing investigation team, she realizes that she has been deceived by the scammers.



Just the day before, she received a call from someone impersonating a prosecutor.



They threatened her, saying that her bank account was found in a used transaction fraud case and that if she did not wait in a place where she could be alone, she would be arrested immediately.



The woman moved to a motel and, following the scammers' instructions, even opened a new mobile phone line. However, police investigations revealed multiple malicious apps, including remote control apps.



[Park Young-kwon/Criminal Division, Daejeon Dongbu Police Station: "They threaten that if you do not follow their instructions, you will be arrested immediately, and since ordinary people do not know the investigation procedures well..."]



The police warned that cases of voice phishing, where victims are threatened and isolated to prevent normal thinking, are increasing.



KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.



