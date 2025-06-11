News 9

Woman self-imprisoned by scam

입력 2025.06.11 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The methods of voice phishing are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Now, they extort money by manipulating the victim's psychology.

Recently, a woman who was deceived by the threats of scammers locked herself in a lodging facility and was barely rescued after the police's persistent persuasion.

Lee Yeon-kyung reports.

[Report]

The police respond to a report of suspected voice phishing damage.

A woman’s boyfriend said she was talking to a police investigator and had entered a motel, not coming out for nearly a day.

In the room where the woman in her 20s was alone, a note with the name of a bank was found, indicating clear signs of voice phishing.

["(Can we check your mobile phone?) No. (It seems like you are talking to someone impersonating a police officer.) No, that’s not true."]

The woman does not want to believe the police officer and even pushes back against them.

[Voice Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "What if I do this, and there’s no (malicious app) installed on my phone? What will you do then?"]

After about an hour of persuasion from the dedicated voice phishing investigation team, she realizes that she has been deceived by the scammers.

Just the day before, she received a call from someone impersonating a prosecutor.

They threatened her, saying that her bank account was found in a used transaction fraud case and that if she did not wait in a place where she could be alone, she would be arrested immediately.

The woman moved to a motel and, following the scammers' instructions, even opened a new mobile phone line. However, police investigations revealed multiple malicious apps, including remote control apps.

[Park Young-kwon/Criminal Division, Daejeon Dongbu Police Station: "They threaten that if you do not follow their instructions, you will be arrested immediately, and since ordinary people do not know the investigation procedures well..."]

The police warned that cases of voice phishing, where victims are threatened and isolated to prevent normal thinking, are increasing.

KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Woman self-imprisoned by scam
    • 입력 2025-06-11 23:44:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The methods of voice phishing are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Now, they extort money by manipulating the victim's psychology.

Recently, a woman who was deceived by the threats of scammers locked herself in a lodging facility and was barely rescued after the police's persistent persuasion.

Lee Yeon-kyung reports.

[Report]

The police respond to a report of suspected voice phishing damage.

A woman’s boyfriend said she was talking to a police investigator and had entered a motel, not coming out for nearly a day.

In the room where the woman in her 20s was alone, a note with the name of a bank was found, indicating clear signs of voice phishing.

["(Can we check your mobile phone?) No. (It seems like you are talking to someone impersonating a police officer.) No, that’s not true."]

The woman does not want to believe the police officer and even pushes back against them.

[Voice Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "What if I do this, and there’s no (malicious app) installed on my phone? What will you do then?"]

After about an hour of persuasion from the dedicated voice phishing investigation team, she realizes that she has been deceived by the scammers.

Just the day before, she received a call from someone impersonating a prosecutor.

They threatened her, saying that her bank account was found in a used transaction fraud case and that if she did not wait in a place where she could be alone, she would be arrested immediately.

The woman moved to a motel and, following the scammers' instructions, even opened a new mobile phone line. However, police investigations revealed multiple malicious apps, including remote control apps.

[Park Young-kwon/Criminal Division, Daejeon Dongbu Police Station: "They threaten that if you do not follow their instructions, you will be arrested immediately, and since ordinary people do not know the investigation procedures well..."]

The police warned that cases of voice phishing, where victims are threatened and isolated to prevent normal thinking, are increasing.

KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.
이연경
이연경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…<br>코스피 5000 시대

이 대통령 “주가조작 원스트라이크 아웃”…코스피 5000 시대
오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”

오광수 ‘차명 대출’ 의혹까지…국힘 “사퇴해야” 대통령실 “부적절한 처신”
3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…<br>이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’

3대 특검 후보 추천 ‘시동’…이르면 이번 주 ‘윤곽’
대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”

대북 확성기 방송 1년 만에 중지 …“남북 신뢰회복”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.